Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton, is excited to host the WYMT One Night Only event on Sunday, September 8, inviting theatregoers from all around to help celebrate the occasion.

The show will feature theatre classics as well as new-age musical numbers, creating a jam-packed performance including numbers from Les Miserables, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Chicago and Anything Goes.

The event will also see dozens of former alumni return to Wolverhampton, with some travelling from West End, China and even the Far East to reappear on our stage.

Ben Cole, director of the Wolverhampton Youth Music Theatre, said: "Sales have been going alright, but it would be great to pack the seats. The kids have worked really hard over the past few weeks so they absolutely deserve a great turnout.

"This year's show will feature a few big title numbers, including hits from Anything Goes, West Side Story, Memphis, and also some surprise numbers that people might not have heard before. It's going to be an amazing event."

The show will feature a mix range of classics and new age theatre performances

As well as celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Youth Music theatres founding, theatre heads hope this will also raise awareness over the importance of theatre groups for young people.

Ben added: "I think shows like this are really important for people to see. For me it's less about the accolade this year and more about looking into the future for these young people, making sure there are still opportunities in the future.

"We give youths work experience in the industry as well as giving them a safe space to perform and be who they want to be. It's a celebration of our hard work over the 25 years, but also about looking forward to the future. So come and help us celebrate and continue supporting young people."

For more information on the show, and to buy tickets, please visit the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre website.