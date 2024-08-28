Meet The Grand Theatre South Asian Dance Competition finalists and music stars and judges

Holyhead Di Shaan, Natyalaya Dance Company, Riya and Diya, The Vault Studios, Ultimate Bhangra and Vatavaran will all compete on the Grand Theatre stage - at 5pm on Sunday, September 15 - to be crowned Wolverhampton’s South Asian Dance Champion of 2024.

Throughout the evening, the audience will also get to see exciting professional acts who will also perform - the line up features JK, Deesh Sandhu, Dhol Frequency and Roshni Pink.

JK, a multi-award winning Punjabi singer hailing from the Midlands, is a tour-de-force vocalist and regular in the UK mela and performance circuit who has toured the world and sung at various South Asian festivals and events.

His unique folk-led music has amassed him legions of fans with his most recent singles being streamed millions of times online on his Instagram page @JK.1

Deesh Sandhu moved to Wolverhampton after being born in London. She has frequented traditional 'sangeets' (musical gatherings) around the country and is renowned as a power-house vocalist whose style ranges between fusion and urban. Her most recent release was a duet with Asian music artist A-Lister Jazzy B, and Deesh has also appeared in a number of South Asian cinema films. You can follow her on Instagram @Deesh6Sandhu

Dhol Frequency Academy are one of the Midlands' finest drumming outfits, Dhol Frequency, are a well-known name in the world of entertainment through the infectious beats of the North Indian dhol drum.

Hailing from Wolverhampton with national reach, Dhol Frequency has performed across the country and undertaken drumming workshops to create a more harmonious society. This is particularly evident through their 'Drop the Knife - Pick up the Dhol' initiative. Students from dhol frequency will open the show. Instagram @DholFrequency

The live celebration of South Asian Dance in the West Midlands will be hosted by Radio XL presenter Manpreet Darroch amd judged by Amber Sandhu, Jaivant Patel, Priyasasha Kumari and Virdi Mazaria.

Manpreet Darroch is a radio host and youth engagement and communications specialist who designs and develops artistic programmes to reach new audiences. He is passionate about arts and social justice.

Amber Sandhu is a Radio, TV and Sports Broadcaster from Wolverhampton who presents across BBC Asian Network every Saturday afternoon and reports for Sky Sports News across their Premier League coverage.

Her big TV breakthrough came as the lead reporter for Midlands Today at the Commonwealth Games, whilst with her two sporting loves of football and cricket, she has reported and presented across a number of tournaments such as The Hundred for BBC Sport and Women's Ashes for Sky Sports. Amber has also previously been heard on BBC Radio WM and 5live. This summer, Amber will be a live host for Team GB across the Paris Olympics.

Jaivant Patel is an unapologetic Gujarati queer dancemaker and one of the leading voices in amplifying LGBTQIA+ South Asian narratives, on the UK and international arts/cultural landscape whose artistic journey seeks to authentically assimilate Kathak into a creative practice, complimenting his contemporary dance background.

Jaivant's approach to Kathak integrates a curiosity in understanding the classical form's unique nuances rooted in diaspora heritage and relationship to his own British-Indian identity.

He leads the award-winning Jaivant Patel Company, creating bold work that reimagines pertinent global intercultural narratives and joyfully celebrates the intersectionality of modern lived experiences. Works include the award-nominated production YAATRA, dance film I Am Your Skin and award-winning production Waltzing The Blue Gods. A new work entitled Astitva will tour from 2025.

Priyashasha Kumari is an actress based in the midlands, she graduated in Contemporary theatre and Performance in 2016 and since then has appeared on TV and radio. Priyasasha has filmed for the BBC, ITV, toured nationally with Bill Kenwright Productions and starred in numerous short films. Her most recent role, featuring as Series Regular Samia Choudhry in the BBC’s reboot of popular high school drama Waterloo Road.

Virdi Mazaria has been in this music game for many years. With a massive passion of Rap & R&B music, he has started his own genre called W&P.

Western & Punjabi is a genre where Rap music is collaborated with Punjabi samples giving it that fusion sound. Doing Bhangra for the past 6 years his passion in the dance world is up there! Following his recent success on The Apprentice Season 18, Virdi has launched his digital marketing agency, Aventus Social. Having got the famous "Keep in touch" from Lord Sugar, Virdi continues his journey, striving to make his mark in the mainstream world as a South Asian entrepreneur/personality.

How to watch JUST NAATCH

Whether you plan to enter or support from your seat, JUST NAACH will be a thrilling evening for all involved. Cheer for your favourite act and find out who will be crowned champion!

The winning performer or group will win 50 tickets to the pantomime Beauty and the Beast at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in January 2025 as well as a winner’s trophy.

Tickets to be in the live audience are on sale now at: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre