Girls turn their hands to popular musical, plus other shows to come

Wolverhampton Girls' High School will be presenting the classic Broadway musical ‘Guys and Dolls’ from July 2-3, at 7pm nightly, and as this school has been producing excellent musical theatre performances for many years, there’s Girl Power all around!

This beloved musical comedy first premiered on Broadway in 1950. With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, the show is based on short stories by Damon Runyon. Set in New York City, it follows the romantic escapades of gamblers and showgirls, featuring iconic characters including the high roller Sky Masterson, the mission doll Sarah Brown, gambler Nathan Detroit, and his long-suffering fiance, Miss Adelaid, to whom he has been engaged for 15 years!

There was a fiercely competitive two-round audition process where over 100 students auditioned to be part of the cast.

Danielle, who plays Sky Masterson in the production, shared her enthusiasm for the show: "I am really enjoying rehearsals and the close-knit bond that we have made as a cast. My favourite scene is the grand finale because everyone is on stage and just having fun. I also enjoy “Sit Down You're Rocking the Boat.” The clapping was such a hectic but hilarious part, and we made it work in the end!"

The production promises to be a delightful evening of entertainment, showcasing the talents of Wolverhampton Girls' High School students. There are gamblers, there are dolls, Salvation Army members, and lovely dancers, who are all excited to welcome you to the streets of New York and Havana!

For tickets, visit the school’s box office at yourboxoffice.co.uk/wolverhampton-girls-high-school

Meanwhile,the superb Ashmore Park Choir is presenting their latest concert on July 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Tipton Road in Sedgley.

The concert features a mixture of musical theatre, folk songs and popular music including excerpts from Les Miserables and Gilbert and Sullivan operettas, works by John Rutter and Handel, sea shanties from the Fisherman’s Friends, a 1960’s medley and the unforgettable “Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong, so there really is something for everyone.

This is a free event, but the church would welcome donations on the night. What a wonderful way to spend an evening in the company of some truly talented singers.

Visit the group’s Facebook Page at facebook.com/Ashmoreparkchoir for more information.

The cast of Daisy Pulls It Off prepare for their run of shows

The Brewood Singers are also presenting a summer concert entitled “Singing in the Summer”, which they will perform on July 6 at the Jubilee Hall in the village, starting at 7pm.

The choir is also welcoming a guest appearance by Cor Bach Male Choir, a small ensemble who will be singing primarily modern a capella, and were voted Midlands Choir of the Year 2022.

So for a thoroughly enjoyable, varied evening of music, go to brewoodsingers.co.uk or call 07900 693 754 to book your tickets.

And there is yet another wonderfully entertaining evening of music on July 13, when Wombourne and District Choral Society present “Summer Solstice”at Beckminster Methodist Church.

This choir has been established for 95 years believe it or not, and boasts a huge repertoire and some of the best singers in the area, under the supervision of their Musical Director, Dr. Edward Caine.

For tickets, go to wombournechoralsociety.org or call 01902 892391.

Drama lovers will be thrilled to hear that the resident group at Oldbury Rep is presenting the classic play “Goodnight Mr Tom” from July 6-13m with performances at 7.30pm nightly.

This is the tale of two broken souls at very different times in their lives who are brought together by the horrors of war. Young Londoner, William Beech, is evacuated to the idyllic English countryside and placed with Tom Oakley, a man who is an elderly recluse.

It is far from plain sailing at first, but they bond and everything in the garden is rosy, that is until William’s mother summons him back to the city.

For tickets for this uplifting, heart-warming tale, go to oldbury rep.org or call 0121552 2761.

In the Shropshire area, at the Belfrey Theatre in Wellington, you can catch a production of the musical theatre delight, Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!” presented by the theatre’s resident group, on July 12-14. Performances are at 7.30pm nightly and there is also a 2.30pm matinee on the Sunday.

“Oliver!” remains such a popular musical and is now set to return to the professional stage later this summer.

The unforgettable score includes “Consider Yourself”, “As Long As He Needs Me”, “Who Will Buy?”, and of course the title song.

For tickets, go to belfreytheatre.com or call 01952 222277.

LADS theatre, who rehearse and perform at Llanymynech Village Hall, is presenting Denise Deegan’s amusing play, “Daisy Pulls it Off!” from July 19-21, and then at Kinnerley Parish Hall on July 27.

Set in 1927, Daisy Meredith is the first scholarship pupil to be admitted to Grangewood School for Girls. She must summon all of her courage, enthusiasm and pluck to hold her own against the cruel behaviour of some of her schoolmates who want her expelled!

But with her new best friend by her side, Daisy negotiates a host of adventures, including the search for the missing Beaumont Treasure. Can Daisy solve the mystery and save the school from closure? Pop along and see for yourself!

For tickets, go to ladstheatre.co.uk/ or call 01691 830558.

Break a leg!