Review at Birmingham Hippodrome: 'Hamliton was a piece of theatre unlike any other'

Behind the show is the world’s most prolific musical theatre producer Sir Cameron MacIntosh, a man who has delighted audiences with his productions for almost sixty years.

“Hamilton” must surely be in his top three most significant achievements.

Written by the incomparable Lin Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” is a cultural phenomenon and described to perfection by the author when he said, “This is a story about America then, told by America now.”

Having taken the world by storm since its debut in 2015, when it began life off-Broadway starring the composer in the title role, “Hamilton” has a unique and innovative style which has ensured the musical has acquired cult status with audiences returning time and time again to wallow in its magnificence.

And as with all the best musicals, it is based on a true story. This is the tale of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the island of Nevis in the West Indies, who fought for his people in the revolutionary war and had the ear of President George Washington and therefore helped to shape the mighty country we know today.

“Hamilton” follows his story from extremely humble beginnings, to his marriage to an affluent lady, Elizabeth Schuyler, from his career as a lawyer to his involvement with Aaron Burr, an American politician and their tempestuous relationship.

Until the musical was premiered, the story of this high profile historical figure had been completely forgotten sadly, but thank goodness it is now at the forefront, such is its appeal.

This is a piece of theatre unlike any other. Entirely sung, Lin Manuel Miranda’s incredible score and script is a mixture of rap, hip-hop and traditional musical theatre and can only be described as pure poetry, and the complexity of the story is clearly defined by every single word.

The casting of the show is exquisite to say the least. Shaq Taylor in the title role is an absolute triumph, with stage presence and charisma aplenty, a vocal performance which brings the house down and dramatic acting skills to rival any leading man in musical theatre today.

His rendition of “My Shot” could have evoked a standing ovation just a few minutes into Act One it was so powerful. Every moment of his performance was dynamic and passionate as he dominated the stage.

Sam Oladeinde as Aaron Burr was equally remarkable, portraying the American politician with grace and ease, yet still bringing his strength and power to the fore. His performance of “The Room Where It Happens” will remain with me forever, as will the duet between Hamilton and Burr, “Dear Theodosia.”

There was an incredibly emotional performance from Maya Britto as Eliza (Elizabeth) Hamilton which reduced me to tears during Act Two, and again her vocal performance throughout the whole show was a revelation.

Aisha Jawando was gloriously regal and self-sacrificing as Angelica Schuyler, while West End stalwart, Daniel Boys, brought humour to the piece as King George. That man certainly knows how to hold an audience in the palm of his hand!

The experience and expertise of seasoned performer Charles Simmons ensured he gave a commanding portrayal of George Washington and the outstanding, multi-talented ensemble, all of whom play tiny roles too, complete the dream cast for any producer and director.

Thomas Kail and Andy Blankenbuihler’s direction and choreography are razor sharp and slick as oil and the pace at which the show moves along, both vocally and physically is astounding. Ably assisted by UK associate and resident directors and choreographers, together this team have created a piece of theatre the likes of which has never been seen before.

Visually it is a triumph too. The one set wooden scenery and revolving stage are effective but never detract from the performances and yet are perfectly placed to make you believe you are moving from scene to scene. The cast move the minimal props seamlessly and the costumes are completely authentic of the time, yet with a modern twist which ensures the piece is the perfect mixture of period and modern day.

The late Howard Binkley’s lighting design is his wonderful legacy, transporting the cast on stage and the audience through each and every moment, while the orchestrations of Alex Lacamoire and Richard Beadle and indeed the musical direction of Zach Flis and the “Hamilton” orchestra soar across the magnificent Birmingham Hippodrome auditorium, to create an incredibly uplifting, spine-tingling and breath-taking atmosphere.

It is hard to put into words just how significant this musical is. It has changed the world of theatre as we know it from a performance point of view. IIt has depicted the story of one of the most influential, yet little talked of historical figures of the eighteenth century and it educates and entertains in equal measure.

Lin Manuel Miranda is without doubt the modern day Shakespeare and I cannot wait to see what he composes next.

For tickets visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000. Runs until August 31.