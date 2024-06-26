Theatre review: ‘Unmissable’ The Mousetrap at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

What a treat for audiences as the world’s longest running play, The Mousetrap, plays at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this week and I doubt that even the author, the Queen of Crime Agatha Christie, could imagine that over 70 years later, the play would still be running.

Since 1974, The Mousetrap has called St. Martin’s Theatre, right in the heart of London’s West End home, but in fact began its run in 1952 in Nottingham.

The latest UK tour celebrating its 70th anniversary sees the play visit 70 venues up and down the country, covering many of the original venues it played when it was first produced.

A host of distinguished and very well respected actors have starred in this play over the years, and it remains one of the most coveted casts to be part of.

The cast of The Mousetrap at Wolverhampton Grand theatre

But is it one of Christie’s best pieces? Not in my opinion, as I think there are far more intriguing and mentally demanding plots amongst her works, but there is no doubt that The Mousetrap is entertaining, amusing and has earned its status as a literary national treasure.

And who can argue with a record-breaking seven decades? There is definitely a reason why audiences continue to return time after time. Interestingly they have often forgotten the plot twist however, which makes you wonder if this fairly typical thriller has a sprinkling of Christie magic over it.

Eastenders stalwart Todd Carty heads up a stellar cast as Major Metcalf, the affable military man who is perhaps not all he seems. His outstanding performance was perfectly understated, just as his role demands, but I am not going to spoil the plot for you.

Mrs Boyle in the Mousetrap at Wolverhampton Grand played by Gwynet Strong (Photo credit Matt Crockett)

Judith Rae was suitably cantankerous as the ill-fated Mrs Boyle and although her appearance was brief, she certainly made her mark with a seasoned, experienced portrayal.

Shaun McCourt as the somewhat irritating young man, Christopher Wren, rang every drop of comedy and tragedy from his character, while Hollie Sulivan was the perfect young hostess, bringing both light and shade to her performance as the story progressed.

The one-set period scenery is authentic, opulent and distinctive and instantly transports the audience back to the era, and Sonic Harrison’s lighting plot is very simple but effective, creating eerie moments and an atmosphere of foreboding when appropriate.

Directors Ian Talbot OBE and Denise Silvey, assisted by Resident Director, Steven Elliott, who also plays the role of Mr Paravancini impeccably, have certainly spent time on the pace and use of the stage space to ensure the play zips along seamlessly. This was a word-perfect cast too, which should be applauded as it is an intense two hours twenty minutes.

The Mousetrap at Wolverhampton Grand - Detective Sgt Trotter played by Michael Ayiotis(Photo credit Matt Crockett)

Agatha Christie has the rare ability to pull a thin veil of humour over sinister proceedings, particularly in her early works and The Mousetrap is the epitome of this. Even though you smile in moments and sometimes laugh out loud, the dark, menacing undertones are never far from the surface.

The ending is unexpected but shush! You are asked not to reveal the outcome, a request audiences are very respectful of, which of course ensures The Mousetrap retains its secrets and is set to run indefinitely.

A well earned five star review as this play is completely unmissable!

Visit the Grand Theatre or call 01902 429212 to book. Runs until Saturday.