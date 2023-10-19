Notification Settings

Drama group on track for ghostly performances

By Richard WilliamsSouth StaffordshireTheatre & ComedyPublished:

A village drama group is planning a ghostly performance for its autumn show.

Pattingham Village Hall

The Pattingham Drama Group is currently rehearsing The Ghost Train, a spooky play centred on a party of assorted people stranded at the remote, run-down train station.

By missing their connection, the passengers find themselves in the waiting room of a railway station late at night.

Bickering married couple Richard and Elsie, newly weds Charles and Peggy, and the elderly Miss Bourne are left to stay the night, but are told by the surly station master that ghosts who perished in a train crash some 20 years before roam the platforms.

Written by Arnold Ridley, who played Godfrey in Dad’s Army, the comedy thriller is to be performed at Pattingham Village Hall from November 15-18.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from Chris Lyon on 01902 700748 and drama group members.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

