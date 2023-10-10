RuPaul's Drag Race UK star to take on 'dream' role at Wolverhampton theatre

The Vivienne will take to the stage at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre next year

Star of the reality programme and finalist on ITV's Dancing on Ice, The Vivienne, will appear at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre as The Wicked Witch of the West.

The new musical, based on the iconic story by L. Frank Baum, will come to the city next year following a celebrated run at the London Palladium.

The Vivienne emerged as a champion following the first season of the RuPaul's Drag Race UK which aired on BBC Three, and has continued to showcase her talent since, including singing ABBA's "Waterloo" at the Eurovision opening ceremony in Liverpool.

The drag superstar said: "It is quite literally a dream come true to be asked to play The Wicked Witch of the West and to bring this amazing character to life.

"The Wizard of Oz means everything to me, it’s the ultimate story of overcoming adversity. I first saw the movie aged five and I’ve probably seen it about 100 times since.

"I played The Tin Man at primary school and got to skate to ‘Over the Rainbow’ on Dancing on Ice so it’s fair to say I’ve had a life-long love affair with the story.

"Your favourite characters are all there, telling the story you know and love but with so much more added to this new production. Prepare to be whisked into an amazing new world of colour."

The musical will include some familiar favourites such as "Over the Rainbow", "Follow the Yellow Brick Road" and "We're Off to See the Wizard", with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Tim Rice.

The Wizard of Oz will run at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from July 30, 2024 to August 4, 2024.