Review: The Wind in the Willows at Lichfield Garrick

The Wind in the Willows at Lichfield Garrick

The story is set during a long summer and celebrates nature, friendship, loyalty and adventure.

The Lichfield adaptation, produced by Gemma East, is largely true to the book, based on the bedtime stories Grahame used to narrate to his son Alastair about Mole, Ratty and Badger who help Mr Toad after he gets into trouble. However, this adaptation also has a few surprises up its sleeve.

Under the skilful direction of Jonny McClean and Sophie Allen, the story begins when Mole, played by Bethan Parri, meets Genevieve Richards' Ratty who teaches her the ways of the river, expressed through some beautiful duets the girls share.

The Wind in the Willows at Lichfield Garrick

Mole is later introduced to Holly Rice, who stole the show as the flamboyant Mr Toad, who takes them for a ride on his horse-drawn caravan, but then quickly turns his attention to cars. However, due to his arrogance and dangerous driving he crashes into numerous vehicles and finds himself in magistrates court, a humorous scene involving the whole ensemble, where Mr Toad is sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Mr Toad finally escapes from prison dressed as a washerwoman and the four friends aided by the woodland and riverbank creatures reclaim Mr Toad's home which has been overtaken by the weasels and stoats in his absence. Repentant and heeding Badger's wise advice Mr Toad finally thanks all his friends for their kindness and support and decides to take things easier and settle for a quieter life.

The Wind in the Willows at Lichfield Garrick

The theatre was dressed like a riverbank, although with clever lighting and set design and minimal props we were transported through the different scenes by boat, train, horse-drawn wagon and car, as the set became the homes of Ratty, Badger and Mr Toad. The costumes were fun and creative with make up adding the final touches to transform each character.

The supporting cast was strong and vibrant, clearly enjoying the performance as much as the audience.

This year's show featured young performers from Boney Hay, St Stephens, Charnwood and Willows primary schools taking it in turns to perform in the mouse choir, accompanied by a skilful five-piece band who remained on stage throughout the entire performance, adding to the ambiance.

The sheer effort of the whole troupe was evident for the entire performance and I came away with a real feel-good factor.

The Wind in the Willows is at Lichfield Garrick, in Castle Dyke, Lichfield, and runs until July 29.