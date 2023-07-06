Calling gents - your am dram company needs you!

Oldbury Rep’s next presentation is the bawdy romp Nell Gwynn.

Before we get to the shows though, let’s consider this – every am dram group I am in contact with has one thing in common - they need more men!

A colleague of mine here at Express & Star has just been given a part in a play for a local drama group. He is very excited because it is his very first time on stage and already, he has been cast in a significant role. Of course he is talented, but he is also male, which in am dram terms means LIKE GOLDDUST!

Perhaps he would like to join this group too? Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company are desperately seeking men to appear in their forthcoming production of the classic musical My Fair Lady, which they will perform at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre from February 13-17 next year.

This talented, friendly company will welcome male singers, dancers, and actors with open arms, so for more information, reach to them by emailing membership.bmtc@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.

Now on with the show as they say!

Oldbury Rep’s next presentation is the bawdy romp, Nell Gwynn.

Picture the scene. London,1660 and King Charles II has ascended to the English throne and restores theatre and performance following the Puritanical reign of Oliver Cromwell.

He lives a hedonistic lifestyle, with a love of all things flamboyant and extravagant. Then, enter orange-hawker, Nell Gwynn, who is making waves of her own.

This famous tale runs at the main house from Saturday, from July 8-15, with performances at 7.30pm.

For tickets, call the box office on 0121 552 2761 or visit oldburyrep.org

If you are enjoying the summer months, then Old Fallings Players, who perform at Old Fallings United Reformed Church in Wolverhampton, have just the show for you. It is their latest concert, which is called Sounds of Summer, and is exactly what it is – an evening of songs connected to the season!

The concert takes place on July 14-15 at 7.30pm.

Not only that, but you can enjoy a fish and chip supper too!

Tickets are just £9 for adults and £7 for children available from 07748047213.

This month sees the return of Birmingham Fest, and opening the event at the Blue Orange Theatre in Birmingham, is an unusual play called Romeo and Julie, on July 14th.

Freddy Just has written and directed the show, as well as taking the leading role. The storyline is about platonic love and how it can sometimes change shape and challenge the status quo.

Be prepared for comedy and tragedy so there will definitely be tears!

For tickets, visit blueorangetheatre.co.uk for visit their Facebook Page.

At Hall Green Little Theatre from July 14-22, you can catch Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy farce Living Together.

Part of the trilogy entitled The Norman Conquests, this play follows a typical family with typical problems.

Annie, the Cinderella of the family, lives in the shabby Victorian vicarage where the family was brought up. Reg, her brother, and his wife Sarah come to stay for a weekend so that she may go away for a "rest” but things do not go according to plan.

Probably Ayckbourn at his best, if you enjoy his writing.

For tickets, visit hglt.co.uk or call 0333 666 3366.

Another excellent local drama society is Lichfield Players, who from July 18-22 will be presenting Ronald Harwood’s play, Quartet at the Lichfield Garrick Studio.

Following the lives of former opera singers at a retirement home for ex-performers, this play is funny, sad, heart-warming, and thought-provoking and guaranteed to stir your emotions. Well worth a visit.

For tickets, visit lichfieldplayers.co.uk or call 01543 412121.

A favourite show amongst young performers is the spoof gangster musical Bugsy Malone, which Spotlight Youth Productions will present from July 13-15 at Norton Canes High School.

Be prepared for custard pies galore!

For tickets, visit spotlite.co.uk or call 01543 452119 or 07528456031.

If you prefer something a little more serious, head over to The Rose Theatre in Kidderminster, for the resident senior youth group’s performance of Macbeth from July 15-16.

Considered Shakespeare’s most revered tragedy, this is a dark, spellbinding adaptation from an excellent cast.

For tickets, visit rosetheatre.co.uk or call 01562 74375.

Over in Shropshire, the pupils from Shrewsbury Stagecoach will be presenting their latest showcase, Time to Shine, at Theatre Severn on July 15.

With excepts from West Side Story, Matilda, Annie, Newsies and Hairspray, as well as many more musical theatre classics, this promises to be a fun-filled evening of song and dance.

For tickets, visit theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 218218.

Meanwhile, The LADS are off on tour with their production of Wyrd Sisters by Terry Pratchett.

Three witches on a lonely heath. A king cruelly murdered; his throne usurped by his ambitious cousin. A child heir and the royal crown, both missing. Witches do not have these kinds of leadership problems themselves – in fact, they don't have leaders.

It’s spine-tingling stuff!

There are several chances to catch this production. They start off at Llanymynech Village Hall on July 7, then to Rhydycroesau Village Hall on July 9, Kinnerley Parish Hall on July 14, and finally Hermon Arts in Oswestry on July 15.

Those witches can fly!

For tickets, visit ladstheatre.co.uk or the group’s Facebook page.

Finally this week, Tamworth Musical Theatre Company is looking for a production team for their production of Oliver! which they will perform in March 2024.

If you are a director, musical director, choreographer, or stage designer, and are keen to work with a talented, well-established group on a tried and trusted musical theatre winner, contact info@tmtc.co.uk but be quick, as applications close on July 12.

That’s all for this week. Please email me with all your news and good quality colour photos at a.norton@expressandstar.co.uk, call me on 01902 319662, or follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.