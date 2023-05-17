Grand Theatre Review: Oliver, with a modern Twist

Unexpected Twist at Grand Theatre

Presented by The Children’s Theatre Partnership and Royal & Derngate, Northampton, it brought right up to date through the medium of rap and beatboxing.

When their finances plummet, motherless Shona and her dad are forced to move house and school. To keep on side with her new found school pals, Shona accepts a gift of a mobile phone, but it isn’t long before she discovers that in life there are no free rides and getting back on the straight and narrow is not easy as she thought.

Meanwhile her English class are reading Dicken’s Oliver Twist as part of their studies and before long, comparisons between the story and the here and now begin to emerge.

Does it feel slightly disrespectful to take an iconic storyline and create a rap musical set in the present day? No way. The subject matter remains the same; extreme poverty, child-exploitation, theft, and domestic violence but instead of the workhouse, stealing wallets, and a brutal villain, it is simply a case of loss of benefits, dogy mobile phones, drugs, and cohesive control.

Like Oliver Twist, this tale, based on Michael Rosen’s novel, is sad.

But Yaya Bey and Conrad Murray’s unique musical score instantly transforms the piece up to the minute, with a fresh, edgy vibe performed to absolute perfection by an uber-talented young cast.

Amazingly, there are no instruments played either on stage or off. Every sound heard is made by cast members beatboxing and it is superbly executed.

The music is largely rap, but with the odd ballad thrown in for good measure. In parts it was indecipherable as the rapping was so fast and little muffled by the microphones used on stage, but maybe that is just my elderly ears! I am sure teenagers will understand every word!

There was a smattering of characters from the original Oliver Twist which appeared and disappeared as the scenes unfold, mirroring what was happening in the present, which was effective and atmospheric, offering the cast the chance to show off their ability to morph into Dicken’s fictional roles.

The casting could not be better. Drew Hylton as Shona, AKA Oliver offered outstanding vocals and a fearless, emotional dramatic performance, as well as perfectly capturing the vulnerability of the youngster.

In the scenes with Thomas Vernal as her dad, their voices blended to create extremely natural harmonies and tangible chemistry.

There was a seasoned, polished performance from Polly Lister, who plays Nan, Lorraine and believe it or not Fagin too. She is the linchpin of the show and a superb character actress and accomplished singer.

Kate Donnachie gave an outstanding rapping performance as Desree and Dodger as did the rest of the cast who forged their way through every number with style and swagger.

Minimalist scenery set the scene for the dingy classroom and dark urban streets and Rory Beaton’s sophisticated lighting plot completed the mood.

James Dacre’s direction was excellently devised and Arielle Smith’s choreography razor-sharp and tight.

Unexpected Twist is an unusual, thought-provoking piece of modern theatre which is not afraid to tackle modern social issues and the problems teenagers face today.

It should have moved me. It should have heightened my emotions, but sadly it didn’t. I think because the rap aspect of the show was so harsh and aggressive there was too little light and shade in the piece.

That said, younger generations will no doubt connect with every sentiment highlighted in the storyline. – and Unexpected Twist is a must see.

For tickets, call 01902 429212 or visit grandtheatre.co.uk