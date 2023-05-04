Wolverhampton Grand Theatre wins the Alzheimer’s Society's Dementia Hero Award for Business

Remy Lloyd (left) from the Wolverhampton Grand, collecting the Dementia Hero Award for Business (small/medium). The award was presented by Dr Kamel Hothi OBE, an Alzheimer's Society ambassador.

The theatre's outreach manager, Remy Lloyd, won the Dementia Friendly Business (Small/Medium) award for her work developing the theatre's dementia café.

Implementing the initiative with a theatrical twist, the Memory Café provided people living with dementia, as well as their loved ones and carers, with live entertainment and the chance to meet people in a similar situation.

The winners were announced at a national awards ceremony in The Grand Hotel, Birmingham on April 28.

Eleven winners, including Remy, from across England, Wales and Northern Ireland received awards in recognition their dedication to making a difference to people living with dementia.

On winning the award Remy said: “It feels absolutely amazing, I was over the moon to be nominated, then to be a finalist was even better, then to win in the category, I can’t put it into words. I feel really proud and really emotional.

"I am also really grateful to my workplace for being supportive and letting me do all of these amazing dementia friendly events and also to the amazing team that I work with.

"There is such a big team that put a lot of work into our cafes and all of the events that we do. So yes, I am very happy and very grateful.”

Wolverhampton Grand’s dementia friendly journey began seven years ago when they joined Wolverhampton’s Dementia Action Alliance.

Remy wanted to ensure everyone felt welcome at the theatre and comfortable in their surroundings, so the staff became Dementia Friends.

By attending the Dementia Friends information sessions, staff learned more about what it’s like to live with dementia and how to turn that understanding into action.

During that same year, the venue launched the first Memory Café where they offered a free dementia-friendly morning of entertainment, refreshments and the chance to socialise with others who are going through the same thing.

The cafés are held three times a month and reach around 180 people.

Using local performers, the dementia-friendly provision continued online during the pandemic for all service users and care homes even reaching communities in Arizona.

Remy and the team included a café tailored to the Black, African & Caribbean communities, and regular care home tours visiting those who cannot come to the theatre, with a professional performer.

This year the Grand will include a South Asian Memory Café and anyone with dementia attending the performances receives a free companion ticket to support them during their visit.

Carers of those with dementia who attend the Memory Cafes have said people can arrive subdued and quiet, but the music lifts their spirits - they sing, tap their feet, play instruments and get up and dance with their loved ones and the staff.

Remy was nominated by a carer whose husband has Alzheimer's and goes to the cafes, who said: “he has always been an articulate, intelligent man so his diagnosis was devastating.

"In youth, Frank played in a band, so music was important. We heard about Remy’s Memory Cafe, and went, desperate for something Frank would enjoy. Remy was so welcoming, Frank enjoyed two hours of music and friendship, at no cost to us.

“Remy is a young woman treating everyone with respect and friendliness, working hard to make a positive difference to people with dementia. Wolverhampton has deprived areas with no provision for people with dementia - this group has a hugely positive impact on the local community.”

An attendee from a nursing home noticed their residents loving the music and getting out of their wheelchairs with assistance and support to enjoy a dance. Another attendee said: “As a person with dementia or carer, we’re all in a club that none of us want to be in.