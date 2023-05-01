Free theatre screenings set for Wolverhampton library

Leah Harvey and CJ Beckford in Small Island.

Through the National Theatre’s Theatre Nation Partnerships programme, free screenings of National Theatre Collection productions are being piloted at local libraries in Wolverhampton and Peterborough.

The productions from the National Theatre Collection will be shown once a month, on Monday evenings with two family orientated screenings on Saturday afternoons.

All screenings will be free to members of Wolverhampton Libraries and members will also have access to the full NT Collection catalogue of 50 filmed theatre productions at Wolverhampton Central Library.

The first screening will be One Man, Two Guvnors, a Commedia dell'arte inspired comedy starring James Corden which was recorded in the West End in 2011. Corden later won a Tony award for his role in the show.

James Corden in One Man, Two Guvnors.

Next on the schedule is Small Island, based on the Andrea Levy novel about Windrush, which was staged at the National Theatre in 2019.

Before the screening of Small Island, there will be a talk from Wolverhampton resident, Mr Reuben Campbell, who made his own journey to the UK as a hopeful 20-year-old in 1962.

Mr Campbell bid farewell to his loved ones in Jamaica in search of new beginnings, and is well-known for opening the Rising Star Club in Bilston.

The third show which Wolverhampton audiences can enjoy will be Treasure Island, starring Patsy Ferran and Arthur Darville, which was staged at the National Theatre in 2015.

Alastair Parker and Arthur Darvill in Treasure Island.

One Man, Two Guvnors will be streamed on Monday, May 15 at 7.30pm, Small Island on Monday, June 19 at 7.30pm, and Treasure Island on Saturday, July 15 at 2.30pm.

Screenings for the remainder of the year will be announced monthly.

Associate director of audiences & communication at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Vicky Price said: “We are grateful to Theatre Nation Partnerships for this new collaboration with City of Wolverhampton Libraries.

"By allowing access to a wide variety of filmed productions from the National Theatre Collection catalogue we can continue the Grand Theatre’s aim to reach and positively impact even more people in the city and surrounding areas.

"To be able to offer these screenings for free helps to make quality theatre accessible to anyone who wishes to attend.”

Alice King-Farlow, director of learning and national partnerships at the National Theatre said: “Theatre Nation Partnerships aims to build engagement in theatre across the country and we are delighted to support Wolverhampton Grand’s partnership with Wolverhampton Libraries to pilot free screenings of world-class theatre productions via the National Theatre Collection.

"We are piloting free library screenings in Peterborough and Wolverhampton, and we hope this initiative will make theatre more accessible to a wider audience and inspire people to also discover what their brilliant local theatre offers.”

Theatre Nation Partnerships works to build engagement in theatre with audiences, schools and community groups in 13 areas in partnership with 13 organisations across England.

The National Theatre Collection, in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing and Proquest, provides access to high-quality recordings of 50 world-class productions to schools, colleges and educational establishments across the globe.

Free for UK state schools, over 83 per cent of state secondary schools are now signed up to access the platform. Screenings are delivered via Drama Online, a Bloomsbury Digital Resources platform available to university, school and public libraries.

Theatre Nation Partnerships is supported by Arts Council England and made possible thanks to National Lottery players