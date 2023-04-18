Interview: Craig Revel Horwood shares what it's like to play Miss Hannigan

Annie runs at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from October 10-14 2023

Every Saturday night throughout the autumn, his acid tongue strikes fear into the hearts of contestants on the BBC’s flagship show, Strictly Come Dancing, yet meet him in person and you couldn’t find a nicer guy.

Having met and interviewed Craig before, it almost felt as if I was off to meet an old friend as I headed to the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre recently, where he was starring in Nikolai Foster’s production of Annie.

But playing which role I hear you ask. Well obviously, the orphanage mistress, Miss Hannigan of course!

The show is heading for the Wolverhampton Grand later this year and Craig loves our theatre. “It is beautiful, stunning and should be in the West End!” he said.

Craig loves playing Miss Hannigan. But is she the female version of the Craig we see on Strictly?

“No, not really, but she is tough I’ll give her that!” Craig laughed. “She either drunk or hungover in every scene, which is an enormous amount of fun to play. Carol Burnett in the movie version did it so well; very funny, but I play her with a little bit more verve, a bit more glamour and not as downtrodden. She puts on too much make-up and tries to pick up any man she comes across so she can get away from her wretched life, where her only escape is through gin!”

It takes a while to become Miss Hannigan. “If I have a 7.30 show, I need to be in two and a half hours before, for warm up, vocal warm up, the make-up, the wig, the corset, which is a killer; cinch me in darling!” he laughed. “I do it all myself, as I learned to do make-up whilst in La Cage Aux Folles in 1985, which has come in really handy for this role.”

On a long theatre run, you need to eat well and sleep well, but what are Craig’s secrets to looking and feeling fabulous over fifty?

“I limit carbohydrates in my diet, avoid the cakes!” he laughed! “Listen to your body and give it what it needs.”

Nick Winston is the choreographer for the show. As Craig is too, is he tempted to choreograph himself?

“I love Nick. His choreography is so clever and no, I am not tempted. He worked around what my body can do. I have had two hip replacements, so I am titanium,” laughed Craig. “That does limit side movements and I have lost my split.”

He continued, “Nikolai is a wonderful director, really passionate, really knowledgeable and cares about the cast and promotes their range as actors and is very, very clever.”

Who would be a dream contestant for Strictly this year?” “Simon Cowell! Can you imagine? I can’t see it happening, but that would be a really good booking. Or any of the royals really.”

Megan Markle, I asked? “Maybe not in the current climate darling!” he laughed!

But amid the humour, we touched on a sad time too. The Annie cast is still reeling from the shock of losing their alternative Miss Hannigan, Paul O’Grady last month.

“It was a total shock and completely unexpected,” said Craig. “Paul finished the show in Edinburgh and the last thing he said to us was I’ll see you all in Southampton. The company is still feeling it, although they are theatrical types and have picked themselves up and are getting on with it, but I can’t deny that first show after he died was a very difficult one.”

On a lighter note, Craig said, “He was an amazing person. They are talking about a statue of him, with a dog of course, and part Lilly, part Paul. He was a wonderful human being who lit up the room and is sadly missed.”

With his pal Bruno Tonioli moving to Britian’s Got Talent, would Craig like to do something similar?

“No, I love having the front seat at the dance show, plus there is something special about creating Strictly and being the first one on it from the very beginning. I am part of the wallpaper. Obviously if Strictly finished, I would look for other work on television, because it has done wonders for me. I am getting play lead rolls because people have heard of me, and I get to support charities too.

Craig is a huge supporter of the Royal Osteoporosis Society and holds it very dear to his heart.

“Without being a television celebrity, I wouldn’t be able to raise awareness and money, so it is a good use of celebrity for me” he said.

The showbiz world is poised to find out when Craig and his partner Jonathan are going to tie the knot. Because Craig won’t turn down work, the wedding has been put off several times.

“It will be in 2025 now darling,” he told me. “I will be 60 and Jonathan will be 40, so together we will be 100!” he laughed.

So, what is next for Craig? “I am off to Sidney as I am head judge on Dancing with the Stars,” he said. “It is a chance to see my family too.”

“Then I am going to roll out the one man show again, but this time I will advertise the fact that I am playing a woman, Craig’s PA. People were not expecting that first time around!” he laughed.

“Then there is panto at New Wimbledon, playing the wicked stepmother in Cinderella, which will be such good fun!”

Craig is philosophical about his success. “I am very blessed and lucky with my life and my work. I haven’t forgotten that because I started in the back row of the chorus and never thought I would amount to anything,” he said. “I have been very lucky. “

What a gentleman.