Hamilton coming to Birmingham Hippodrome for 10-week run

Hamilton tells the 'revolutionary' tale of an American Founding Father. Picture: Birmingham Hippodrome.

Created by Lin-Manual Miranda, Hamilton follows the life of the American Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton, who worked alongside President George Washington.

The musical tells the tale of the political figure through the medium of rap and song, with the musical score being inspired by hip-hop, jazz and Broadway.

It will run at the Birmingham Hippodrome from June 25, 2024, to August 31, 2024, with the cast for the UK and Ireland tour of the show currently being assembled.

The musical will play a 10-week season at the theatre. Picture: Birmingham Hippodrome

Hamilton first opened at Victoria Palace Theatre in 2017, and is multi-award winning, having previously been celebrated with an Olivier award, Tony award, Grammy and Pultizer Prize.

The show, directed by Thomas Kali, continues to sell out at the London theatre and plays at venues on Broadway and around the world, with an international tour also being planned.

Popular hits from Hamilton include My Shot, Wait For It, Satisfied and The Room Where It Happens.

Tickets are set to go on sale to 'Hippodrome Friends' at 11am on May 2, before a general ticket sale at 11am on May 10.

To buy tickets go to birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000.