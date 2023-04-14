Funnyman Doug fronts an evening of song and laughter

CANNOCK JONATHAN HIPKISS 12/04/2023.Pre pic for The Music & Laughter Show at The Price of Wales Centre in Cannock on 19th April..Pictured L/R Martin Lewis, Steve Ashcroft, Doug Parker.

Doug, best known as part of the famous Black Country Night Out entertainment troupe, hopes to bring the house down at Cannock's Prince of Wales Theatre on Wednesday.

The comic will be joined by veteran singer Steve Ashcroft and instrumentalist Martin Lewis, who will revive the music of the 1960s and 70s during The Music and Laughter Show.

Doug, who appeared as the warm-up man for television shows Parkinson, Call my Bluff, Going for a Song and The Weakest Link, will bring his unique brand of clean observational humour to the show.

Steve and Martin have been touring together for 50 years and have supported Hot Chocolate, Long John Baldry and Raymond Froggatt.

Doug said: "It's a fast-moving, foot-tapping show, with the opportunity for the audience to sing along to the hits of the 1960s and 70s, and lots of good, clean humour."