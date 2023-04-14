Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Funnyman Doug fronts an evening of song and laughter

By Mark AndrewsCannockTheatre & ComedyPublished: Comments

There will be joy and laughter at a West Midland theatre next week when Black Country funnyman Doug Parker is joined by a musical duo for his latest show.

CANNOCK JONATHAN HIPKISS 12/04/2023.Pre pic for The Music & Laughter Show at The Price of Wales Centre in Cannock on 19th April..Pictured L/R Martin Lewis, Steve Ashcroft, Doug Parker.
CANNOCK JONATHAN HIPKISS 12/04/2023.Pre pic for The Music & Laughter Show at The Price of Wales Centre in Cannock on 19th April..Pictured L/R Martin Lewis, Steve Ashcroft, Doug Parker.

Doug, best known as part of the famous Black Country Night Out entertainment troupe, hopes to bring the house down at Cannock's Prince of Wales Theatre on Wednesday.

The comic will be joined by veteran singer Steve Ashcroft and instrumentalist Martin Lewis, who will revive the music of the 1960s and 70s during The Music and Laughter Show.

Doug, who appeared as the warm-up man for television shows Parkinson, Call my Bluff, Going for a Song and The Weakest Link, will bring his unique brand of clean observational humour to the show.

Steve and Martin have been touring together for 50 years and have supported Hot Chocolate, Long John Baldry and Raymond Froggatt.

Doug said: "It's a fast-moving, foot-tapping show, with the opportunity for the audience to sing along to the hits of the 1960s and 70s, and lots of good, clean humour."

The show starts at 7.30pm, and tickets are available from on 01543 578762.

Theatre & Comedy
Entertainment
Staffordshire entertainment
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News