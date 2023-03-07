Theatre group taking to the stage for double-header in first show since Covid

Laura Davies and Emma Leigh who will be performing in Trial by Jury.

Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company will be performing Gilbert & Sullivan's Trial by Jury; and Musical Memories, a collection of best loved show tunes; at 7.30pm on both March 17 and 18.

The production, which involves 26 members all performing on stage, will be taking place at Bridgnorth Town Hall.

It will be in two halves and Trial by Jury features Paul Roberts, who is returning to the courtroom at the hall for the first time since taking his actual marriage vows, this time in the role of 'The Learned Judge'.

Liz Wydra, Carolin Edwards, Sally Skan and Eleanor Andrews, who are part of the production of Trial by Jury.

The show sees all sense of propriety go out of the window as the Lothario judge casts his eye on jilted bride, Angelina – played by Laura Davies.

Naomi Hutton, committee member and director for Trial by Jury, said they were thrilled to be putting on the double bill – the group's first show since before the pandemic.

She said: "It is a big deal for us because it is a long time since Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company have done a musical production.

From left, Francesca Woodman, Bella Freenman, Andrew Murray, and Jane Woods, will be featuring in 'Trial by Jury'.

"It is just lovely to be performing again and I think all of us feel that.

"There will be 26 of us on the stage and it is really exciting to be getting back to it.

The 'Judge and the Jury' from Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company's production of Trial by Jury.

"We have only got a handful of tickets left for sale which just shows we are giving Bridgnorth audiences something they have been missing."

Members of Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company who will be putting on the double header later this month.

A small number of tickets are still available.