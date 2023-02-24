Interview with Simbi Akande who's starring in Mother Goose

Simbi Akande outside the iconic Grand Theatre.

Simbi is in the cast of Mother Goose with acting legend Sir Ian McKellen as Mother Goose and comedian John Bishop as Vic, at the theatre she visited so many times as a youngster.

"It feels so lovely. When I walked in through stage door it just felt like I was home," Simbi said. "And the theatre's so beautiful, I forget how beautiful it is. So I'm excited."

"I did my first amateur dramatics production here - I think it was High School Musical actually with the Wolverhampton Musical Comedy Company (MUSCOM). But I haven't been back here for 10 years."

Simbi is playing Jill in the show, the representative of an energy company who is trying to evict Mother and Father Goose from their animal sanctuary for waifs and strays. "It sounds bonkers but it's loads and loads of fun," she laughed.

"Expect a lot of laughs and a lot of fun. What people have said is that it feels really cosy. There's glitz and glamour and music and dance numbers, but it just feels really cosy and you feel at home when you see the show.

"But it is bonkers, I don't think anyone will be expecting this. It's not a traditional panto but it has all the best elements in there."

Alongside her in the production is Sir Ian McKellen, legend of stage and screen who is currently replicated in puppet form in Birmingham Rep's new Spitting Image show. Comedian and actor John Bishop is also in the cast and Simbi is thrilled to be working with the two.

She said: "Honestly it's one of those things when you're in warm-up or whatever and suddenly it just hits you. I'm learning every day from them they're just so great, so down-to-earth.

"And Ian - I can just never ever complain that I'm tired because I'm like 'how are you doing this'? He's just incredible. And John is so lovely and funny. It's been really great."

It's fitting that the Mother Goose tour has brought Simbi back to Wolverhampton, in the city where she first started out in theatre.

Before she went to Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London to do a degree in musical theatre, the Springdale and Highfields student was a member of the Wolverhampton Musical Comedy Company, Wolverhampton Youth Music Theatre, and The Denise Robinson School of Dance, as well as the Punch and Impulse amdram groups.

The 28-year-old said: "I did about three shows a year and I absolutely loved it. And that is the reason why I'm doing it professionally because it just set me up so well and I love it. I just love it. I love performing and backstage and getting to meet everyone and the cast - it's great."

"I think it'll be a bit surreal performing at The Grand. We had warm-up yesterday on the stage and I just kind of looked down and was like 'I remember sitting there' - I always used to sit at the top, I remember that.

"I loved sitting right at the top and I went and sat up there yesterday just to see from both perspectives. I saw lots of productions at The Grand - Blood Brothers, West Side Story, Take That The Musical, and Cabaret."