Review: Strictly Ballroom at Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

Strictly Ballroom at Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 movie version became a favourite the minute it hit the silver screen and still enjoys cult status today, and so bringing the tale of rebel dancer Scott Hastings who finds love with an unexpected partner amid the treacherous world of sequins and fake tan into the theatre, seemed the next obviously choice.

The production has director Craig Revel-Horwood’s stamp all over it.

From the caustic Australian humour to the cheesy characterisations, to the outstanding choreography, it is apparent that TV’s most notorious talent show judge has taken a simple but lovable storyline and hit the ground running.

Strictly Ballroom at Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

Together with Jason Gilkinson, the superb resident choreographer on Strictly Come Dancing, Craig Revel-Horwood has created a perfectly devised piece, covering every aspect of the world of ballroom dancing.

The choreography is idyllic, as it captures both the traditional ambiance of times gone by and then the fresh, innovative feel of dance as it glides into the 21st century.

To find the perfect star to appear in the leading male role of Scott was never going to be a huge challenge, given the current popularity of this art form and therefore the number of male dancers available to choose from, but in the end Strictly Come Dancing star, Kevin Clifton won the opportunity in an inspired piece of casting.

His dancing, as you would expect is nothing short of magical. Perhaps his acting and singing skills could be stronger, but who really cares?

They are adequate and as the title suggests, the show is all about the dancing and Mr Clifton certainly delivers an outstanding physical performance with style, flair and panache.

I also suspect he has lived through some of his character’s experiences in real life, which just makes it even more believable.

Strictly Ballroom at Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

Eastender, Maisie Smith gives a wonderfully warm, funny performance as ballroom beginner, Fran, with excellent vocals in pop style rather than musical theatre, and dance skills to match.

Danielle Cato as Tina Sparkle is stunningly attractive, as well as amusing in her role and her dancing is off the scale.

Meanwhile Karen Mann as Abuela offers a seasoned performance and is lovable, but the performance of the whole evening must go to Jose Agudo as Rico, whose Flamenco and Paso skills brought the house down at the end of Act One. His performance is worth the price of a ticket alone!

As you would expect, the costumes in the show are nothing short of stunning. A stage full of feathers, sequins, glitter and glamour, as well as the dancing of course, is what the audience came to see and Strictly Ballroom does not disappoint. Hats off to Mark Walters and his team who also created the scenery for the show.

It doesn’t get much better from a creative point of view than this!

No musical is complete without the music of course and Dustin Conrad and his small but very effective band deliver the score of the show, as well as ballroom standards, to perfection.

To be honest, the score is a bit “Marmite”, but the inclusion of a couple of hits from the 1980’s and 1990’s softens the blow.

So, there are plenty of positives. But now a negative sadly.

The show is let down by a couple of crude moments which quite honestly don’t add to the storyline and really didn’t need to be included.

But let’s get over that and put it down to the realism which seems to have to appear in every piece of entertainment these days. Cut that scene Craig, and it would be a ten out of ten.

In conclusion, Strictly Ballroom is pure escapism and the epitome of glamour and charm, as well as being witty, feisty and cutely quirky! And of course, the show offers the opportunity to admire the aptitude of the stars and the uber talented ensemble who are the backbone of the piece and dancing stars in their own right.

Love is definitely in the air, and whether you are with a partner this Valentine’s week or dancing a solo, Strictly Ballroom will have you tripping the light fantastic all the way home!

For tickets call 01902 429212 or visit grandtheatre.co.uk