'All singing all dancing' panto fun set for Halesowen

Cast members from Startime Variety, Halesowen, get set for their performance of Dick Whittington

Halesowen-based Startime Variety will be performing Dick Whittington from February 2 to February 5 at the town's Cornbow Hall.

This year's original panto script, taking inspiration from the well-known story, has been written by group member Beth Raithby who will also star as Alice.

Jeanette Greenway, the group’s secretary and publicist, who has been with Startime Variety for 51 years and has a role in the chorus of this panto, said she was looking forward to the performance.

She added: "It should be good fun and the girl who's written it, it's her first time writing for a panto – it's an original script with a few twists on the story."

The story follows the tale of a young boy and his cat, sent by the magical Fairy Bowbells to seek their fame and fortune – as they end up battling King Rat, the main antagonist of the play, and his henchmen with help from Sarah the cook, as well as other characters.

The production will be "all singing and all dancing" and will include audience participation and shenanigans associated with the classic story, alongside a few twists and turns people might not be expecting.