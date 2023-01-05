Stafford Gatehouse panto enjoys record crowds and receipts

The panto provided a large and vivid set as part of the show. Photo: Robin Savage

The theatre saw more than 17,000 people come through its doors over a three-week run of Cinderella, with many performances sold out and generating record receipts.

There was also a huge boost from front of house sales, merchandise and catering revenue, as well as programme sales during the run, which was sponsored by Staffordshire University.

The pantomime, starring Harriet Thorpe from Absolutely Fabulous, comedian Ricky K and Stafford’s own Tom Vaughan, was produced by Red Entertainment.

Local dancers also took part in the show, alongside the professional cast and acclaimed director Richard Shepherd, who lectures on Staffordshire University’s unique contemporary pantomime practice degree course.

Gatehouse manager Gary Stevens said: ‘We are absolutely delighted with the response to Cinderella as everyone had a ball.

"Our previous pantomime Snow White had set the bar high, so to achieve an even better result with Cinderella is incredible really.

"We’d like to thank everyone who came along to the show, the cast and crew, our brilliant army of volunteers and our staff who worked so hard over the festive period."

Carolyn Trowbridge, Stafford Borough Council cabinet member for leisure, said: ‘It’s just brilliant that so many people saw the Gatehouse pantomime.

"I laughed throughout and the whole production was first-class. I think everyone who saw it says the same thing, absolutely fabulous.

"The theatre looked really festive and to have something as good as this right on our doorstep is a real boost for Stafford and the night-time economy.

"A trip to the Gatehouse is a real highlight of the festive calendar and we can’t wait to do it again next Christmas too."

More than 1,000 tickets have already been sold for this year’s pantomime Beauty and the Beast, which runs from December 8 to 31.

Meanwhile, attention is turning to the annual Stafford Shakespeare production which will be held at the Gatehouse for the first time this summer, with hundreds of tickets for "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" already being snapped up before the cast is announced.