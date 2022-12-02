Snow White has been announced as The Grand Theatre's 2023/4 panto

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced it will be staging Snow White.

The panto will run from December 9, 2023 – January 7, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale to Friends of the Grand and members from 8am online on December 5, 2022 and public sales begin at 8am online on December 7.

Casting for Snow White is to be announced soon.

Adrian Jackson, chief executive and artistic director of the Grand Theatre, said: “Having produced our spectacular in-house production of Aladdin this year, we are extremely excited to begin work on a second in-house pantomime for the 2023/24 season, Snow White.

"There is always huge excitement around the Grand Theatre panto and with tickets on sale next week, we advise early booking for the best seats or you won’t be able to look yourself in the mirror.

"We look forward to welcoming the whole family at this most magical time of year.”