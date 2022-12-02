Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shakespeare festival moving to Stafford's Gatehouse Theatre to save money

By Deborah HardimanTheatre & ComedyPublished:

A popular outdoor Shakespeare festival will be temporarily relocated to secure its financial future.

Stafford Gatehouse Theatre
Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

The summer show normally staged in the grounds of Stafford Castle will be performed at the town's Gatehouse Theatre instead next year after councillors agreed that the costs would be difficult to meet in the current financial climate.

At a cabinet meeting on Thursday(1) members agreed to move the show as part of an efficiency drive to curb production costs and drum up trade for pubs and hotels in the town centre in the summer.

Stafford Borough Council leisure boss Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge said they wanted to make sure the long-running festival of the Bard’s work would still be performed in more "settled" times rather than scrapping it.

"The show must go on. For the schools and their pupils in particular it is a very good event, but we have to make it more sustainable just for next year to see if if it can make a profit. It will also help the bars and hotels near the town centre," she said.

"I've lived near the castle for 25 years and I've gone to the show every year. It's a lovely event. This decision to move was made with my head and not my heart. Hopefully it will move back to the castle within a couple of years when things have settled down financially.

"In Stafford we haven't got rid of anything unlike some councils where swimming pools have closed. We have taken a look at things and voted with our financial heads. It's a case of needs must," Councillor Trowbridge," added.

Freedom Leisure Trust, a not-for-profit organisation which runs a range of leisure and cultural services on behalf of the borough asked for help with the increases in energy costs it is facing.

The borough's leisure boss

The festival returned to the castle for a two-week run this year with performances of Romeo and Juliet having been cancelled in the previous two years due to Covid – with the organisers reporting an increase in ticket sales compared to 2019.

Theatre & Comedy
Entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News