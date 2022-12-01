Tickets selling fast for Wolverhampton theatre's Christmas panto due to open at weekend

Ben Cajee as Aladdin

Aladdin will open on December 3 and will feature CBeebies star Ben Cajee in the title role with Wolverhampton's own Sofie Anne as Princess Jasmine.

They will be joined by Zoe Birkett, fresh off her West End production of Moulin Rouge The Musical, as the Spirit Of The Ring with EastEnders' Michael Greco as Abanazar.

Tam Ryan will star as Wishee Washee, Ian Adams as Widow Twankey, Duane Gooden as the Genie, whilst Ian Billings will star as the notary.

The cast is completed by ensemble Lydia Baber-Day, Samara Clarke, Ellie Cooper, Gabriella-Rose Marchant, Louis Quinn, Jack Skelton, Jacob Thomas and Jayd’n Tyrone.

The theatre says ticket sales have been "extremely strong" and staff have encouraged anyone who wants to come to get theirs as soon as possible.

A spokesman for the theatre said: "Ticket sales for Aladdin have been extremely strong and there is huge excitement as we head into our opening weekend.

"Tickets are still available but are selling very quickly as anticipation builds for the pantomime that has been produced in-house by the theatre.

"We believe the reason for such demand is a mix of returning cast favourites, such as Ian Adams and Tam Ryan, who won a UK Pantomime Award for his role last year, celebrity stars, incredibly talented local cast members and the hybrid of traditional pantomime scenery mixed with the LED screen technology.

"It will make for one hugely exciting, spectacular family pantomime!”

The panto is running until January 7.