Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rehearsals under way for Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Christmas panto

By Thomas ParkesTheatre & ComedyPublished: Comments

Rehearsals have started for Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's Christmas pantomime which is set to get up and running from next weekend.

Zoe Birkett and Company in rehearsal for Aladdin at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - Photograph by Graeme Braidwood
Zoe Birkett and Company in rehearsal for Aladdin at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - Photograph by Graeme Braidwood

Aladdin will open on December 3 and will feature CBeebies star Ben Cajee in the title role with Wolverhampton's own Sofie Anne as Princess Jasmine.

They will be joined by as Zoe Birkett, fresh off her West End production of Moulin Rouge The Musical, as the Spirit Of The Ring with EastEnders' Michael Greco as Abanazar.

Michael Greco in rehearsal for Aladdin at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - Photograph by Graeme Braidwoo
Sofie Anné and Ian Billings in rehearsal for Aladdin at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - Photograph by Graeme Braidwood

Tam Ryan will star as Wishee Washee, Ian Adams as Widow Twankey, Duane Gooden as the Genie, whilst Ian Billings will star as the notary.

Tam Ryan in rehearsal for Aladdin at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - Photograph by Graeme Braidwood
Ben Cajee, Zoe Birkett and Racky Plews in rehearsal for Aladdin at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - Photograph by Graeme Braidwood

The cast is completed by ensemble Lydia Baber-Day, Samara Clarke, Ellie Cooper, Gabriella-Rose Marchant, Louis Quinn, Jack Skelton, Jacob Thomas and Jayd’n Tyrone.

A statement about the show said: "Join Aladdin on a spectacular quest from humble beginnings to riches beyond his wildest dreams! With a magical lamp, the help of a trusty genie and three wishes, only he can take on the evil sorcerer Abanazar! Can he conquer the cave of wonders and who will win the heart of the princess in the most spellbinding battle of good versus evil!? Book tickets and find out in Aladdin, a magical pantomime adventure from December 3 to January 7, 2023, at grandtheatre.co.uk."

The Company in rehearsal for Aladdin at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - Photograph by Graeme Braidwood
Theatre & Comedy
Entertainment
What's On
Wolverhampton entertainment
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News