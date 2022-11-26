Rehearsals under way for Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Christmas panto

They will be joined by as Zoe Birkett, fresh off her West End production of Moulin Rouge The Musical, as the Spirit Of The Ring with EastEnders' Michael Greco as Abanazar.

A statement about the show said: "Join Aladdin on a spectacular quest from humble beginnings to riches beyond his wildest dreams! With a magical lamp, the help of a trusty genie and three wishes, only he can take on the evil sorcerer Abanazar! Can he conquer the cave of wonders and who will win the heart of the princess in the most spellbinding battle of good versus evil!? Book tickets and find out in Aladdin, a magical pantomime adventure from December 3 to January 7, 2023, at grandtheatre.co.uk."