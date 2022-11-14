Notification Settings

Dancers preparing to take to the stage for string of shows at Stafford theatre

By Lisa O'Brien

Dancers are preparing to take to the stage in a production in Stafford later this week.

Stafford's Dragonfly Dance Centre is getting ready to stage its production of Dick Whittington and his Cat
Stafford-based Dragonfly Dance Centre is putting on shows of Dick Whittington and his Cat at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre on several days this week.

The shows, which promise stunning sets, beautiful costumes and fabulous choreography, will run from Thursday to Saturday, at 7.15pm.

Stacey Anderson, from the dance centre, said: "Come see the talented dancers of all ages from Stafford’s prestigious Dragonfly Dance Centre in their production of Dick Whittington and his Cat.

"The dancers from pre-school to adult have been rehearsing really hard over the last few weeks to showcase their dancing skills.

"This will be the first time in four years due to Covid that Dragonfly Dance Centre has been able to present an amazing show.

"Be prepared to be dazzled by stunning sets, beautiful costumes and fabulous choreography as we join Dick Whittington on his exciting journey to the glorious city of London."

Tickets cost £20 and are available from the Stafford Gatehouse box office or online at gatehousetheatre.co.uk

