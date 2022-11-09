Popular ballets draw crowds to town theatre

Stafford’s Gatehouse Theatre played host to the beauty of Swan Lake. Photo: Maddie Hughes photography

Stafford’s Gatehouse Theatre played host to an international ballet, with the audience hailing the shows as stunning as it presented Swan Lake on Monday night and Sleeping Beauty on Tuesday, to two packed houses.

The shows were produced by the touring Classical Ballet and Opera House, one of the biggest ballet companies in Europe, which draws talent from all across the globe.

A cast of more than 30 dancers took part, along with a full live orchestra.

Gatehouse Marketing Manager Keith Harrison said: ‘The production of both shows was absolutely outstanding and we had standing ovations on both evenings.

‘It felt like something special on Stafford’s cultural calendar and the shows did not disappoint.

‘This is exactly the type of show that draws people into Stafford in large numbers and helps the night-time economy on a wider scale.

‘We are absolutely delighted with the response and we will look to have the company back at some point on their next tour.’