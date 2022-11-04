Black Country theatre production to recall the horrors of war

Appearing in Journey's End at Oldbury Rep: George Clayton , Lee Salcombe, Andrew Brown, Chris Broad, with Keith Thompson seated

Oldbury Rep's production of Journey's End opens at the Barlow Theatre in Langley this Saturday, and runs for one week.

R C Sherriff's play made its West End debut in 1930, starring an unknown 21-year-old Olivier.

The play told the story of James Raleigh, a naive young second lieutenant who asks to serve under his former schoolmate Capt Dennis Stanhope in Northern France.

Stanhope, originally played by Olivier, has taken to drinking after becoming depressed by the horrors of war.

Raleigh looks up to Stanhope, who is some years older than him, but the feeling is not reciprocated by Stanhope who is uncomfortable by what he regards as hero worship.

The play met with instant success in London and ran for 595 performances, later duplicating this success all over the world.

Two years after its West End debut, Journey's End was turned into a film by Dudley-born director James Whale, the first of many adaptations.