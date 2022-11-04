Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Black Country theatre production to recall the horrors of war

By Mark AndrewsOldburyTheatre & ComedyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Life in the trenches during the First World War will be brought to life at a Black Country theatre when it stages the play which set Laurence Olivier on the road to stardom.

Appearing in Journey's End at Oldbury Rep: George Clayton , Lee Salcombe, Andrew Brown, Chris Broad, with Keith Thompson seated
Appearing in Journey's End at Oldbury Rep: George Clayton , Lee Salcombe, Andrew Brown, Chris Broad, with Keith Thompson seated

Oldbury Rep's production of Journey's End opens at the Barlow Theatre in Langley this Saturday, and runs for one week.

R C Sherriff's play made its West End debut in 1930, starring an unknown 21-year-old Olivier.

The play told the story of James Raleigh, a naive young second lieutenant who asks to serve under his former schoolmate Capt Dennis Stanhope in Northern France.

Stanhope, originally played by Olivier, has taken to drinking after becoming depressed by the horrors of war.

Raleigh looks up to Stanhope, who is some years older than him, but the feeling is not reciprocated by Stanhope who is uncomfortable by what he regards as hero worship.

The play met with instant success in London and ran for 595 performances, later duplicating this success all over the world.

Two years after its West End debut, Journey's End was turned into a film by Dudley-born director James Whale, the first of many adaptations.

The play will be performed every night at 7.30 until November 12. Tickets priced £10 to £12 are available on 0121 552 2761.

Theatre & Comedy
Entertainment
What's On
Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News