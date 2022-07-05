Youth theatre to perform 'thought-provoking' musical for last show of the season

Songs For A New World runs at the Gatehouse Theatre on July 21 and July 22 at 7.30pm

This year alone, the theatre company has seen productions of 'Silas Marner', 'Skunk' and 'Romeo and Juliet abridged', performed at the venue in Borough Hall, Stafford.

Now, for the final show of the season, the team at Gatehouse Youth Theatre will perform the musical Songs For A New World by Jason Robert Brown.

The show tells the story of 16 different moments in time, where a choice is made and the world of a character is changed forever.

Gatehouse Youth Musical Theatre has been working since October on the show and it will be their debut performance.

Director Nick Earnshaw said: “We are so lucky with the talent in Stafford, they have learnt complicated harmonies, dance, gymnastics, physical theatre and ensemble storytelling, the whole cast is on stage throughout.

"It is going to be a spectacular yet thought-provoking show."

Performances are on July 21 and July 22 at 7.30pm.