Dreams come true as West End star as she returns to theatre she performed at as a child

By Sunil Midda

West End star Aimée Fisher is going to be fulfilling a dream by performing in hit musical comedy Waitress the Musical at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - where she first performed as a child.

Actress Aimée Fisher is currently on tour with production of Waitress, which is coming to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from June 28 to July 2.

Aimée, from Codsall, near Wolverhampton, says it will be an 'overwhelming feeling coming full circle' back to the theatre.

An opportunity to perform in her 'home town' is incredibly exciting for Aimée, who said: "It's going to be very emotional and it will be a very overwhelming feeling come full circle.

"When I was younger, I would take part as a child in shows that came to The Grand, where they would choose some kids to be in the choir, and that's what started the dream.

Aimée as a child in Whistle Down the Wind

"So, to now be returning 20 years later, performing at The Grand for the first time as a professional is amazing.

"It's so incredible to come back to my home town where it all started, it just shows that my hard work has paid off. I have performed in London and in the West End but funnily, nothing compares with coming back to perform in my home town."

After studying at Tettenhall College, Aimée moved to London at the age of 16 where she attended Arts Educational School for sixth-form and also studied there for her degree in musical theatre.

Aimée as Fantine in Les Miserables

She then went on to perform in famous shows Les Misérables and Wicked and is now in the ensemble of Waitress.

The musical comedy is currently on a nationwide tour and will be at the Grand Theatre from Tuesday, June 28 to Saturday, July 2.

