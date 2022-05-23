Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Preview: Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey on stage in Sutton Coldfield

By Matthew PanterTheatre & ComedyPublished:

One of Jane Austen's much-loved works is heading to the stage in Sutton Coldfield.

Real-life husband and wife Andy Sargent and Kerry Sargent, who are playing Henry Tilney and Catherine Morland. Picture: Alastair Barnsley
Real-life husband and wife Andy Sargent and Kerry Sargent, who are playing Henry Tilney and Catherine Morland. Picture: Alastair Barnsley

Highbury Players are presenting Northanger Abbey as their final production for the 2022/23 season.

Austen’s 1803 novel, published in 1817, has been adapted into a hugely entertaining stage play by Tim Luscombe and the story moves rapidly through a dizzying series of real and imagined scenes.

Liz Parry is directing the production and said: “We follow Catherine Morland as she has her first real trip away from home.

"She meets members of two families and, over time, learns that some are truer friends than others.

“It has been a delight to direct a play set in the Regency period with beautiful costumes and music and we look forward to welcoming audiences for a fun evening.”

Performances start at 7.30pm and run from Tuesday, June 7 to Saturday, June 11 and then from Tuesday, June 14 to Saturday, June 18, 2022.

The Players are offering guaranteed distanced seating for Wednesday performances so that people who are keen to see the play but still wary about attending theatres can feel more confident about coming along.

Tickets cost £10 (£9 for concessions) and are available via the Box Office on 0121 373 2761 or online via highburytheatre.co.uk

Theatre & Comedy
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News