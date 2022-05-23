Preview: Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey on stage in Sutton Coldfield

Real-life husband and wife Andy Sargent and Kerry Sargent, who are playing Henry Tilney and Catherine Morland. Picture: Alastair Barnsley

Highbury Players are presenting Northanger Abbey as their final production for the 2022/23 season.

Austen’s 1803 novel, published in 1817, has been adapted into a hugely entertaining stage play by Tim Luscombe and the story moves rapidly through a dizzying series of real and imagined scenes.

Liz Parry is directing the production and said: “We follow Catherine Morland as she has her first real trip away from home.

"She meets members of two families and, over time, learns that some are truer friends than others.

“It has been a delight to direct a play set in the Regency period with beautiful costumes and music and we look forward to welcoming audiences for a fun evening.”

Performances start at 7.30pm and run from Tuesday, June 7 to Saturday, June 11 and then from Tuesday, June 14 to Saturday, June 18, 2022.

The Players are offering guaranteed distanced seating for Wednesday performances so that people who are keen to see the play but still wary about attending theatres can feel more confident about coming along.