West Side Story is heading to Sutton Coldfield

By Matthew PanterTheatre & ComedyPublished:

A local theatre company are hoping that some of the recent Oscars acclaim for Steven Spielberg’s remake of the classic musical ‘West Side Story’ will rub off on their stage production, coming to Sutton Coldfield Town Hall next month.

Libby Buick (Maria) and Dan Barnes (Tony) in rehearsal for Trinity Players' West Side Story.
Trinity Players have been rehearsing their production of ‘West Side Story’ since December and this will be their first big musical production since the pandemic.

Director Jennifer Holyhead: said “West Side Story is an iconic musical that has been around forever and yet always seems current.

"With stunning music and a rollercoaster of a storyline it is a dream show for any performer.

"For this production we are making full use of the amazing space at the Town Hall, bringing the action out onto the dance floor and taking the audience right to the heart of downtown 1950s New York!”

With a cast of nearly 50 performers, a 15-piece orchestra and professional choreography this is a production not to be missed.

Tickets are available to purchase from trinityplayers.com (card payments) or 07843 928830 (cash/cheque reservations only).

The production runs from June 7-11 – 7.30pm evenings and 2.30pm for a Saturday matinee.

Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

