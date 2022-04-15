Birmingham Rep raises £23,000 with star-studded Gala

Floella Benjamin and Iqbal Khan. Photo: Kris Askey

The event on Saturday, April 2, had several star names in attendance, including Sir David Suchet, Baroness Floella Benjamin, and Mark Gatiss.

Michelin-starred Birmingham chef Glynn Purnell organised a bespoke menu for 130 guests, paying homage to some of The Rep's most famous productions - including East Is East and The Snowman.

Hosted by Baroness Floella Benjamin, who is the theatre's patron of youth and education, and Rep Associate Director Iqbal Khan, the event raised £23,000 to support the Rep's future.

Floella Benjamin at the Gala. Photo: Kris Askey

The Rep’s artistic director, Sean Foley, said: “The Rep has always been an industry leader - the vision it embodies of a world class producing theatre in Birmingham has endured for over 100 years.

“We are extremely grateful to all of those who attended, donated or performed at The Rep’s 50th Anniversary Gala - a special evening to mark 50 years of our home on Centenary Square.

"The event raised vital funds that will help this pioneering theatre to continue as a cultural crown jewel of the city and nation.

“We create world premiere productions right here in Birmingham - five in our current season - and events such as this enable us to do so... here’s to the next 50!”

Artist director of the Rep, Sean Foley. Photo: Kris Askey

Guests at the gala were treated to entertainment including words from Sir David Suchet and music from Kelly Price, who starred in the recent Rep hit, What's new Pussycat.

She was accompanied on the piano by Richard Thomas, associate artist at The Rep and composer of Jerry Springer: The Opera.

The evening also included an auction where guests were able to bid for some unique items and experiences.

Mark Gatiss. Photo: Kris Askey David Suchet. Photo: Kris Askey Michelin-starred Chef, Glynn Purnell, provided a bespoke menu for the Gala. Photo: Kris Askey

The vital funds raised will support The Rep’s extensive activities both on and off stage and help to pave the way for another 50 years of providing theatre for everyone in the city and beyond.

Rachael Thomas, The Rep’s executive director, added: “As we all know, the past two years have been incredibly tough for theatres and we continue to navigate the impact of Covid day to day on our financial sustainability.

"Our public subsidy equates to less than 20 per cent of the income we generate each year to deliver our all of our creative activities on and off stage.

“As a charity, events like our 50th Anniversary Gala are therefore vital in helping to secure our future as a theatre and continue delivering life changing creative activities with young people and our community.