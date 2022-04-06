Notification Settings

Bedknobs and Broomsticks theatre show halted due to production issue

By Sunil MiddaWolverhamptonTheatre & ComedyPublished: Comments

The evening performance of Bedknobs and Broomsticks had to be paused due to a technical issue earlier this week.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks has a run of eight performances at the Wolverhampton theatre. Photo: Johan Persson
Technical crew tried to rectify the issue at the time but unfortunately work could not be completed in time for the show on Tuesday, April 5, to resume.

A technical issue with one of the beds was the cause for the performance to be paused, but it has since been fixed.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Grand Theatre said: "The issue has been fixed now, and future shows are unaffected."

The Grand Theatre announced on their Twitter page that customers who attended the evening performance on Tuesday April 5 will be contacted by the box office.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks, the Disney production kicked off it's run of eight performances at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on April 5, and will run until April 9.

All remaining performances of Bedknobs and Broomsticks at the Grand Theatre will take place as scheduled.

