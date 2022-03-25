Review: Calendar Girls at Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

The cast of Calendar Girls. Photo by Andrew Bird.

When John Baker passed away from non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, a type of cancer, in 1988, his wife Angela and her friends created a nude calendar of WI members, designed to raise enough money to replace a dilapidated sofa in the hospital visitor’s room. Little did they know that the infamous calendar would become popular the world over and raise millions for the cause.

Well, that is the true story of the 'Calendar Girls', but so poignant was the tale and so successful was the 2003 film version, that Take That star Garry Barlow and renowned dramatist, screen and songwriter Tim Firth decided to take it a step further and create the musical.

It premiered in 2015 to rave reviews and since then, audiences have flocked to see it. After all, there are very few of us who have remained untouched by the C Word.

WBOS, as the group is affectionately known, has certainly put their heart and soul into presenting this show, with very well-chosen casting, clear direction, simple but effective choreography and scenery and lighting effects which are equally as good as the last professional touring production.

The female performers in this talented amateur group are of course the stars. Sisters in real life, Sarah Moors and Emma Wetherall sing their hearts out as Yorkshire gal pals Annie and Chris, and their obvious bond is evident in the roles.

Eileen Woolley is simply funny and very endearing as Jess, while Kim Greystone is the perfect “Wild Child” mum as Cora.

Glamorous Celia is played to perfection by Claire Flavell, whose number So I’ve had a Little Work Done, was the musical highlight of the night, but the new Queen of Comedy at WBOS must surely be Lisa Metcalfe as Ruth, who almost stole the show with perfect characterisation and comedic timing.

But the men are not to be outdone either. Greg Yates, as Rod, delivers the best comedy performance of the night, even though the role is small, while Tim Jones tugs at the heartstrings and is in fine voice as the ill-fated John. And Well Done Tim for shaving your head in aid of Prostate Cancer UK!

It is important to encourage youngsters, and Charlie Pugh, as Tommo, and Jack Williams, as Danny, are certainly ones to watch in the future.

The score of the show certainly has the Barlow touch, but it is not his strongest work, as the songs are pleasant, but to be honest, forgettable. In contrast, the heart-warming script is moving and yet downright funny. Yes, there are tears of sadness, but they are completely outweighed by tears of laughter.

An evening of pure entertainment is guaranteed, but this musical is also a reminder that life is very fragile. With that in mind, remember that every day is the show, not the dress rehearsal and wear your sunflowers with pride.