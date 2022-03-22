Real variety as am dram groups set to stage new productions

Patience Meets the Home Guard is being staged by Walsall G&S Society

Walsall G&S Society will present one of their best-loved works, Patience, at Walsall Arena and Arts Centre from April 1-2, with performances at 7.30pm.

The piece, although originally set in the 1870s, has been updated to the 1940s by this group, and retitled Patience Meets the Home Guard, with the Platoon Guards replaced by the Home Guard in true Dad's Army style to make it more amusing. The the title character, Patience, is depicted as a Land Girl and the ladies of the village have become members of the local Women’s Institute.

It’s interesting when productions are brought forward to a different time in history, I think. Sometimes it works well, sometimes not, but this production has all the makings of a very entertaining show.

The original music and songs remain, but the group has added some war medleys, including The Lambeth Walk and Roll Out the Barrel to fit in with the era. The original songs include Twenty Love Sick Maidens We, Let the Merry Cymbals Sound, Love is a Plaintive Song and After Much Debate Internal.

This comedy operetta is a story of the ladies of the village WI, who are besotted between two contrasting actors, but the actors are in love with the village Land Girl, Patience. Naturally, trouble ensues with the local army lads who are the ladies’ suitors, but who will emerge victorious? Why not pop along and find out?

For tickets priced at £15.00 for adults and £7.50 for children, call 01922 646977.

At the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from March 23-26, there is a production of the musical version of Calendar Girls, presented by West Bromwich Operatic Society.

Based on true events, this is a heart-wrenching tale of another group of WI ladies (there seems to be a theme here!) who produce a nude calendar in remembrance of one of their much-loved husbands who has passed away from cancer.

What starts off as a small project within their own village, soon expands across the country however, much to the excitement of some and embarrassment of others!

Although extremely sad in parts, this musical is uplifting, funny and thought-provoking too.

Written by Gary Barlow, it was a West End hit when it premiered in 2015 and has recently been released for amateur performance.

The musical numbers include Mrs Conventional, Time Passing, Dare and Sunflower of Yorkshire.

Marking WBOS’s return to the Grand Theatre post pandemic, the experience promises to be emotional for this amateur group and will be well worth a visit.

For tickets from £12.50, visit grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212.

In complete contrast and without a lady of the WI in sight, at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury from March 22-26, children will be delighted to see a production of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, presented by Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company.

This show was due to take place in June 2020 and then was rescheduled for March 2021. However, of course we all know what happened next. The cast are therefore thrilled to be performing at last.

Spokesperson for the group, Jayne Garner, said, “We are sincerely hoping it will be third time lucky for the unfortunate Wizard and the cast. This is first for SMTC and we are expending it to be a great success.”

It’s a classic, but just in case you don’t know it, Dorothy Gale and her little dog, Toto are transported via a cyclone into the magical world of Oz, where they meet a variety of characters including a Scarecrow, a Tin Man, a Cowardly Lion and the Wicked Witch of the West!

I think we have all seen the MGM movie version starring the incomparable Judy Garland, but it will be interesting to see the story on stage rather than the big screen.

The songs include Ding Dong the Witch is Dead, If I only Had a Brain, The Merry Old Land of Oz and of course, the unforgettable Over the Rainbow.

For tickets priced from £15, call 01743 281281 or visit theatresevern.co.uk

As part of the Codsall Community Arts Festival, Codsall Dramatic Society is presenting a production of Steel Magnolias from March 30-April 2.

Written by American author Robert Harling, the story was so successful that it was made into a Hollywood movie starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts in 1989, with a further revival in 2012.

Set in a beauty parlour in Louisiana, six ladies meet on a regular basis to exchange gossip while treating themselves to hairdos and treatments. But amid the chit-chat and merriment a deep and emotional bond also emerges.

You can catch performances at 7.30pm nightly and there is also a matinee performance at 2.30pm on the Saturday.

For tickets priced at £9.50 and £9, visit codsallartsfestival.org.uk

Tettenhall Players, who perform at Codsall and Wergs Garden Centre, is presenting The Shakespeare Revue from March 22-25.

Described as Shakespeare meets Showbiz, this cabaret style revue features songs and sketches from author performers such as Alan Bennett, Victoria Wood, Noel Coward, Fry and Laurie and even Stephen Sondheim.

First performed in 1993 to celebrate The Bard’s birthday, this unusual show went on to become a huge hit for the Royal Shakespeare Company, both in the West End and on a global tour.

It’s fast moving, funny, highly entertaining and guaranteed to raise a smile.

For tickets, call Ticket Source on 0333 666 3366 or visit the group’s Facebook page.

Finally this week, Curtain Call Theatre Company from Shrewsbury is holding open auditions for their next show, Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5, on April 2nd between 1pm and 9pm.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page, their website at curtaincallshrewsbury.com or call 01743 211322.

That’s all for now. Please email me your news and good quality colour photographs to a.norton@expressandstar.co.uk, call me on 01902 319662 or follow me on Twitter @AlisonNorton or on Facebook.