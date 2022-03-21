Black Is The Color of My Voice and She's Royal feature in newly-announced Wolverhampton Grand shows

The story of Nina Simone will be told in Black Is The Color of My Voice

Plays, tribute acts and the theatre's first-ever self-produced film are among the new event listings.

The theatre's new film June: A Joyous Jamaican Conversation is an 'in-conversation' celebration of Jamaica's Windrush Generation and will be screened at the Light House Cinema on June 22.

Meanwhile acclaimed one-woman play Black Is The Color of My Voice will take over the theatre on September 22 and tell the story of Nina Simone.

Apphia Campbell is bringing the acclaimed play to Wolverhampton Grand for one night only following sell-out seasons in Shanghai, New York, Edinburgh, and the West End.

Then on November 1, the new production She's Royal will be arriving and telling the untold relationship between Queen Victoria and two extraordinary women of colour, Sarah Forbes Bonetta and Sophia Duleep Singh.

The play tells the hidden journey of how the women became subjects of the Queen’s court, were nurtured to become aristocratic high society English ladies, and became so close to one of the world’s most powerful monarch’s that they were referred to as the Queen’s God daughters.

A night fo show tunes and swing classics - Sing! Sing! Sing!

Amateur groups also feature, with Bilston Operatic Company's production of Peter Pan - A Musical Adventure running from November 8 to 12 and South Staffs Musical Theatre Company putting on Sing! Sing! Sing! on September 25.

The amateur theatre production of Peter Pan

In October, the Just Naach competition will celebrate the best of South Asian Dance in Wolverhampton and the Black Country, hosted by presenter and documentary maker Qasa Alom.

South Asian dance competition - Just Naach

And Strictly Come Dancing favourite Giovanni Pernice is bringing his Made in Italy tour to the Grand in February.

There are also a limited number of VIP tickets available for the Italian-themed show, which include a pre-show meet and greet with Giovanni, a signed print, VIP lanyard, and photo opportunities.

The theatre will also screen the 2012 comedy-drama English Vinglish on Saturday June 11 at 5pm.

For music lovers, there are plenty of tribute acts on offer. Supreme Queen will play the best of Queen in September, Sweet Caroline will woo audience members with the best of Neil Diamond in February, while Madonna fans can enjoy Into The Groove in September.

There's also a night of non-stop anthems with Don't Stop Believing in September, plenty of 80s hits at Calling Planet Earth in January, a night of Disco in February with Lost in Music, and Motown classics with The Magic of Motown in October.