Review: The Osmonds at Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

The Osmonds

Seen through the eyes of a fan, Wendy from Manchester, written by Jay Osmond and narrated by his character throughout the show, this is the tale of a family who were at one time the most popular pop group in the world, churning out hit after hit and attracting millions of adoring fans across the globe.

Riding high at the height of their fame, one poor business decision however brought their world tumbling down and this is the story of how they achieved fame and narrowly avoided professional disaster.

The music of course is the highlight of the show and fans are treated to everything from the early songs when as children the group was a Barber Shop Quartet, to the rock number Crazy Horses and the romance of Puppy Love, Paper Roses and Love Me For a Reason. Add to that an exceptional rendition of The Proud One and a highly emotional version of Let Me In and the tears were soon flowing.

Yes, this is a Jukebox musical, which are often considered frivolous, but it is also a very well written, autobiographical tale of the strict regime imposed by their father, the sacrifices the family made as youngsters and the overwhelming effect that fame had on the individual members.

It’s not a heavy watch though. There are plenty of light moments as well as emotional, feel-good scenes which immediately transport you back to the school disco and your teenage years when you didn’t have a care in the world.

The young Osmonds cast were nothing less than outstanding, perfectly performing the harmonies the boys were so famous for and simply busting with personality. A special mention must to go Jasper Penny as young Merrill Osmond, whose heart-wrenching scenes with his father, played to perfection by Charlie Allen, were executed with dramatic ability well beyond his years.

Similarly, Mattias Green as young Donny Osmond has cuteness in spades as well as vocals to match and Austin Riley as young Jimmy Osmond brought the house down with his solo, Long-Haired Lover from Liverpool.

The adult Osmonds displayed exceptionally tight, precise harmonies throughout and performed each of the high-energy, full on dance routines while singing the complex numbers with style and drive.

Ryan Anderson as Merrill had incredible vocal ability, hitting the high notes with ease, while Jamie Chatterton gave a commanding performance as eldest brother, Alan. Joseph Peacock as Donny had the girls swooning as you would imagine. This was an inspired piece of casting. Danny Nattrass as Wayne perfectly captured the quietly seething side of this brother. But it is Alex Lodge as Jay who takes the crown as he narrates the show throughout in addition to performing alongside the rest of the cast.

We mustn’t forget the Country Girl, Marie too and Georgia Lennon had her vocals off pat as well as bearing a striking resemblance to the star.

Recreating The Osmonds sound is no mean feat, but an outstanding, albeit small band under the musical supervision of Will Joy rolled back the years to make you feel as if you were in a huge arena in the 1970’s.

Lucy Osborne’s scenery is simple but highly effective, and she has created costumes which are instantly recognisable to anyone who remembers The Osmonds at their peak.

Director and co-writer, Shaun Kerrison has mixed comedy, drama, the relationships between the family members and the musical numbers perfectly, while the choreography and musical staging, courtesy of the incomparable Bill Deamer is completely authentic and relentless.

The rousing finale saw the whole theatre on its feet, singing and dancing along. In fact, I think there were people in the audience who thought they were watching the real thing!

A real treat for fans, Jay Osmond was that the show too meeting and greeting everyone with exceptional charisma and his captivating disposition.

He told me, “We searched high and low for our cast and the young men we chose perfectly match the personality of each of my brothers which was so important for it to work.”

Jay was humble and said the whole family are thankful to all their fans for their support over the years and was modest when I complimented their talent. A gentleman for sure.

Overall, a must for Osmond fans, but also an uplifting musical for those who are simply curious about this picture-perfect, clean-cut family, some of whom are still entertaining as individuals over fifty years later.