Panto star returning to Grand this year after award nomination

Tam Ryan is returning to the Grand in Aladdin later this year

Tam Ryan became a favourite with audiences after playing Buttons in the 2021-22 pantomime, Cinderella, and is now returning for Aladdin from Saturday December 3.

And this year, Tam will take on the role of Wishee Washee in the pantomime, with further star casting to be announced soon.

On his return to Wolverhampton for Aladdin, Tam said: “When I walked out as Buttons for the first time to that opening night audience of Cinderella, I have to say that I thought they were the best panto audience I’ve ever performed to.

"There wasn’t one single show of the run where I thought ‘this isn’t going to work’ – the Wolverhampton panto is a very good fit for me.

"The Grand Theatre is perfect for panto, because it’s a very intimate auditorium but it seats a mighty 1,200 people, which is great for comedy because you still get the big audience laughter but none of the comedy gets lost – I can’t wait to come back!”

Tam has also been nominated for his role in Cinderella in the Best Comic category of the Pantomime Awards, hosted by the UK Pantomime Association.