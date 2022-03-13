Review: Justin Live brings fun and games to youngsters at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Justin Live at The Grand

CBeebies superstar and children's favourite Justin Fletcher bounded into Wolverhampton with his all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza and he knows exactly what to do to get children belly-laughing.

From donning his chef suit and getting splattered with cream pies to hosting a party on stage, Justin and his team of four helpers put on a whirlwind show.

The city's Grand Theatre was packed with smiling little faces, as their favourite performer boomed out 'Hello, hello', the song that every parent can't get out of their heads, and everyone from big to small sang back loudly.

Those who are familiar with Justin will know he plays countless characters, most of them he has created himself and it was interesting to see how he would manage to perform without the magic of pre-recorded television.

But in Justin Live he didn't need to do any of this, the crowd was excited enough to see him as himself.

Famous for his BAFTA Award Winning appearances in hit programmes including Something Special, Justin’s House, Gigglebiz and Gigglequiz, this latest tour provides lots of dancing, hilarious comedy and plenty of slapstick fun.

The playlist included all the cheesy, favourites including 'Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes', 'Hokey Cokey' and 'I am the Music Man' to 'Let's Go Fly a Kite' and 'Water is Wide' for the parents.

His super dancing team, Bex, Onna, Reece and Nico, provided all of the choreographed dance moves you could ever wish to see and they had a fair few costume changes including as four giant cupcakes. Their perfectly timed moves and tune-perfect vocals had the children mesmerised from start to end.

They were aided by a giant screen above the stage, which provided cue words and, like in his TV shows, Makaton was used throughout the performance to support spoken language.