Review: The Da Vinci Code at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

The Da Vinci Code at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Battling with the Priory of Sion and Opus Dei over the possibility of Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene producing a child, symbologist Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Nevue follow a series of complicated and compelling puzzles to solve the murder of Jacques Saunière, the curator of the Louvre Museum in Paris.

The play’s well-respected and revered Director Luke Sheppard, who has had a varied career with a diverse selection of shows from period musicals, In the Heights and Jersey Boys, to the children’s classic Stig of the Dump, has certainly hit the ground running with this dramatic, suspenseful page-turner.

The plot of the book is complex, with twists and turns a plenty and so for the story to transfer to the stage, it is important that the action is pacy, concise and appear effortless in order to hold the audience’s attention.

The Da Vinci Code at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

In the main, this production achieves this, although at times, Da Vinci Code aficionados may feel it whips through the plot a little too quickly. Pin your ears back and listen hard because Act Two is a whirlwind! That said, the direction is extremely powerful and well executed and the script exceptionally well delivered.

Eastenders heartthrob, Nigel Harman is a convincing Robert Langdon with a quirky yet cool and confident performance, while Hannah Rose Caton as his counterpart Sophie, captures the extreme intelligence and alluring personality traits of her character perfectly.

Red Dwarf and Death in Paradise star, Danny John-Jules as the eccentric Sir Leigh Teabing lightens the mood with a seasoned performance and in complete contrast, Alasdair Buchan is ruthless and brutal as Remy. No spoilers here, you need to see it for yourself!

The strong cast who plays a variety of roles throughout are to be applauded for the complexity of their involvement in the piece, but the evening really belongs to Joshua Lacey who is outstanding as the menacing, brooding murderous Monk, Silas. His dark presence looms over the proceedings and his portrayal of self-torture is both believable and disturbing.

The minimalistic scenery is enhanced by Lizzie Powell’s sophisticated lighting plot and Adnrzej Goulding’s video projections perfectly assist in explaining the intricacy of the puzzles. The atmosphere is also enhanced by Chris Poon’s hypnotic score, which connects each scene seamlessly and heightens the tension and anticipation of solving the mystery.

Enjoyable, educational and entertaining, The Da Vinci Code should appeal to both those in the know and those who are new to this historical yet fictional piece alike.