Busy and exciting month for am dram groups

Unity Productions, who perform at Stourbridge Town Hall, has been working exceptionally hard on their latest musical theatre offering, which just happens to be my absolute favourite; Rent by Jonathan Larson.

This show moves me like no other. The storyline, the music, the characters, and the whole concept of this modern-day tragedy based on the classic opera by Puccini, La Boehme, is unforgettable and will stay with you forever.

David Ball from Perton is playing the role of Collins in the piece.

David said “I play Tom Collins, one of the main characters. He is an anarchist, computer genius and teacher, as well as an AIDS victim. Collins dreams of opening a restaurant in Santa Fe with his friends, to escape the problems of New York. He is in a relationship with Angel and we see through their connection that love is what makes life worth living.”

Rent is such an emotional rollercoaster of pain and sadness, yet in parts, very amusing too.

The musical numbers include One Song Glory, Take Me, or Leave Me, La Vie Boehme, the classic Seasons of Love and of course the title song, Rent.

Catch Rent from today to March 4 at Stourbridge Town Hall. For tickets visit seaty.co.uk/rent2022 or call 07817680849.

In complete contrast, but staying with the musical theatre theme, Wolverhampton Musical Comedy Company, or Muscom as this popular local group is known, is presenting Bring It On, at The Mill Theatre, Sedgley from today to March 5.

Set in the cut-throat world of American competitive cheerleading, a high school squad discovers that their previous captain stole all their best routines from an inner-city school. They must scramble to compete at the annual championships.

The musical boasts an impressive pedigree with the original story by Tony Award winner, Jeff Whitty and music and lyrics by the incomparable Lin Manuel Miranda of Hamilton and In the Heights fame. The musical numbers include: One Perfect Moment, Do Your Own Thing, It’s All Happening, Bring It On and I Got You.

This is the perfect vehicle for this young vibrant group and well worth a visit.

For tickets email tickets@muscom.co.uk or call 07741300258.

Split Mask Theatre Company, who perform at The Prince of Wales Theatre in Cannock, is presenting Grease from March 3-5, with performances at 7.30pm nightly.

Best known for the movie starring John Travolta in the role of bad boy and high school heartthrob, Danny Zuko and Olivia Newton-John as his love interest Sandy, Grease has been a musical theatre favourite for over fifty years, having premiered in Chicago in 1971.

Oozing with all American teenage humour and innuendos and a host of instantly recognisable songs, including Sandy, You’re the one that I Want, Beauty School Drop Out, Hopelessly Devoted to You and of course the unforgettable Greased Lightnin’, this musical is a toe tapping, hand jiving treat.

For tickets, priced at just £12.50 each, visit boxoffice.wlct.org or email princeofwales@ihlmail.org, or call 01543 578762.

Over in Shropshire, Shifnal Chorale is seeking a new Musical Director. This mixed voice, 35 strong choir has a repertoire of classic works, although they are also happy to be challenged with more contemporary, modern material too.

Their past performances have included Armed Man, Rutter’s Requiem and Christmas carol concerts, which they join together with the RAF Cosford band to present.

Would you like to direct this friendly, talented choir? Or perhaps you would like to join as a singer? If so, call 01952 588572 or email kiaran@doctors.org.uk

Attfield Theatre in Oswestry has chosen April in Paris by John Godber as their next performance, which runs from March 7-12 at the Attfield Theatre, Guildhall, Oswestry, with performances at 7.45pm nightly.

The group finally managed to get back on stage in January this year, after a two-year absence and were thrilled to see their audience back in their venue and laughing once again.

For tickets for April in Paris, visit ticketsource.co.uk/Attfield or call 07544113511.

Also look out for details of Attfield Theatre’s production of Hobson’s Choice coming soon!

Another Broadway and West End favourite musical is Hairspray, which Curtain Call Theatre Company is set to perform at the Walker Theatre within Theatre Severn, from 8-12 March.

It’s the 1960’s in Baltimore and dance-loving teen, Tracy Turnblad becomes an overnight star when she auditions to appear on The Corny Collins Show. But, Corny’s reigning dancing queen, Amber, is not happy!

Tackling the hard-hitting subject of racial integration, but with all the kindness and emotion of musical theatre, Hairspray is one of the most uplifting, moving, feel-good musicals around.

The songs include the energetic number, You Can’t Stop the Beat, Good Morning Baltimore, Run and Tell That, Big, Blonde and Beautiful and I Can hear the Bells. It’s simply a delight!

For tickets, visit theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 281281.

Not keen to tread the boards, but would love to get involved in theatre? Then this is the perfect opportunity for you.

The resident theatre group over in Llanymynech Village Hall is looking for helpers to assist with their next performance – two one act plays due to be staged on March 24-26.

They need someone to operate their sound system, volunteers to help on the door selling tickets, raffle tickets and programmes and someone to man the bar. And finally, if anyone could help with artwork, it would be much appreciated too.

For more information, contact keithclarke01@outlook.com or email info@ladstheatre.co.uk