Old Rep to resume venue tours for the first time since Covid started

View from the stage at The Old Rep

The Old Rep will open its doors and invite visitors to step backstage and hear stories from over a century of performance.

Over the years the theatre gained a reputation as one of the most radical playhouses in the country and was the first in the country to stage Shakespeare in modern dress.

A photograph of the exterior of Birmingham Repertory Theatre, taken from the back of the premises at Hinckley Street.

The range of roles on offer had actors flocking to join the company and learn their craft, and the theatre went on to play a central role in the early careers of many of the UK’s most celebrated actors and theatre makers.

Many notable names have performed at The Old Rep since its opening in 1913, including Sir Laurence Olivier, Dame Edith Evans, Sir Derek Jacobi, Albert Finney, June Brown and Michael Gambon.

The venue tours will give ticket holders a chance to explore the venue’s auditorium and backstage areas.

Led by a knowledgeable guide, visitors will discover the original features of the theatre, step inside the dressing rooms used by the stars of the shows and hear stories of wartime defiance and trailblazing theatre makers.

The tours will take place on March 26 at 3pm, April 21 at 2.30pm and May 21 at 10.30am, with tickets costing £8.