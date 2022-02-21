Looking Good Dead forced to cancel dates in Birmingham due to cast illness

Adam Woodyatt

Looking Good Dead, which stars on-screen husband and wife duo Adam Woodyatt and Laurie Brett, has cancelled the Monday and Tuesday performances of its Birmingham run.

Woodyatt and Brett played EastEnders icons Ian and Jane Beale, but fans will have to wait a little longer to see them onstage, as their first performance at the Alexandra will now be on Wednesday.

It is not known which cast member or members are ill.

A spokesperson for the Alexandra theatre said: "It is with sincere apologies that we have had to cancel Monday and Tuesday’s performances of Looking Good Dead.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding."

The production is an adaptation of Peter James's crime novel, from his multi-million seller Roy Grace series.

In the thriller, Tom Bryce - played by Adam Woodyatt - inadvertently becomes a witness to a vicious murder.

Reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger.

When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace becomes involved he faces a race against time to crack the case and save the Bryce family’s lives.