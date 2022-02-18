Strictly star Johannes bringing tour to Birmingham

Johannes Radebe is thrilled to be presenting his first UK Tour

The South African dancer will take the audience on his personal journey with Johnannes Radebe: Freedom, coming to The Alexandra on April 10.

The show promises to be a celebration of music and dance, from African fusion to fiery Latin, with classic dance arrangements and huge party anthems.

Alongside Bake Off winner John Whaite, Johannes was part of the show's second same-sex pairing and came second in the most recent series of the dance competition.

The international champion has also danced on the show with Catherine Tyldesley and Caroline Quentin.