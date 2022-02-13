Peppa Pig brings the Best Day Ever to the Grand

Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

And a packed out Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton full of families certainly thought so.

Amazing, larger-than-life puppets, including Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig and brother George, took the audience on a road trip full of adventures with plenty of catchy songs, ice-creams and muddy puddle-jumping.

To begin, they don’t get far before they are stuck in traffic due to Mr Bull, who is 'digging up the road'.

Then they are taken on a whirlwind tour by Miss Rabbit, who of course is in change with her numerous job roles, through caves and into the castle to look for the dragon.

It was just over and hour long with a short interval, which is the perfect amount for those fidgety toddlers.

For toddlers who love Peppa, the idea of meeting her is beyond exciting. She's the biggest name in children's TV, not to mention she's got her own theme parks and devoted fans around the world. The charming cartoon about a family of cartoon pigs and their daily activities captivates children's minds in an astonishing way.

Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever had a two day run in Wolverhampton over the weekend and it brought all the charm of the programme. Fast-paced, colourful and lovingly recreated – even the parents can't but help feel a fondness for Peppa and her pals.

The show follows on from its predecessors Peppa Pig’s Surprise and Peppa Pig’s Adventure. Peppa and her pals are joined by Daisy, who accompanies the family on their trip, with lots of laughter and games on the way.

Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe get huge cheers from the crowds, and a real 'wow' moment was a visit from a huge puppet dragon.