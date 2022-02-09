Funnyman Bobby Davro promises old school show at Brierley Hill Civic Hall

Bobby Davro is playing at Brierley Hill Civic Hall on March 6

Financial difficulties during lockdown resulted in the actor and comedian having to sell up and move home.

As well as a disastrous two years coping with the impact of the pandemic on the showbusiness world, his beloved father, the athlete Bill Nankeville, passed away aged 95 due to old age.

Now the the 63-year-old impressionist known for his hilarious takes on other showbiz names, politicians and royals is ready to come up for air.

He said tickets are selling well for the show, which is taking place on March 6 and sponsored by organisers 2nd City Radio. Davro is hoping fans old and not so young will snap up the remaining seats.

"It's not a panto, so don't bring your children," he said.

"The show is made up of a lot of singing, audience participation, a lot of stand up and a lot of impressions, music, videos and the audience can ask me questions about my life.

Davro was joined by his friend Bruce Jones, who played Les Battersby in Corrie, and Chris Phillips from 2nd City Radio

"I'm not just a stand-up comic. I'm a variety act. Some people say I'm, a little old school and I suppose I'm old school, but still very contemporary.

"It's nice that the young adults can come as well. It's not the most PC (politically correct) of shows."

He said he thinks the wider public has become "fed up" with the level of political correctness which has affected how he prepares his material - adding that at times he has found this tricky to navigate as a white heterosexual man.

"If you can laugh with people and not laugh at people then that's the difference," he added.

As for the last two years he has undergone well publicised personal difficulties.

He said: "It's been pretty miserable in the past 24 months. I'm very much a positive person in outlook. When Covid came my business struggled. I sold my house and we've moved to a rented place.

"It's been tough."

He added: "I'm looking forward to it. I can't wait to come down because that's what I do."

He was joined on his promotional visit to the Bank Street hall by good friend Bruce Jones, 69, who played the character Les Battersby in Coronation Street.

Jones, who also has relatives in the Wolverhampton area, said: "I've come along to meet up with Bobby. I'm coming back on March 6 for his show."

Chris Phillips, from 2nd City Radio, added: "Bobby is a friend of ours and an integral part of our past. He is down to earth and we wanted to do something to help him out as he's had a difficult time."