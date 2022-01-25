The Color Purple returning to light up Birmingham Hippodrome

The Color Purple. Photo by Manuel Harlan.

Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's show won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Regional Production and earned Danielle Fiamanya The Stage Debut Award for her performance as Nettie.

A special version of the show was also streamed during lockdown in 2021 to more than 20,000 in the UK and Ireland.

Chris Sudworth, director of artistic programme at Birmingham Hippodrome, said: "After a phenomenal response from our audiences in 2019, we are delighted to be opening our exceptional co-production - made with our friends and partners at Curve - here at Birmingham Hippodrome in September.

"This first UK tour of The Color Purple is another step in the Hippodrome’s commitment to creating bold, relevant work at large scale that speaks to our city and the UK today.”

The Color Purple will open its tour at the Birmingham Hippodrome from 13-17 September.