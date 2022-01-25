Review: Chicago the Musical seduces the crowd at Birmingham Alexandra

Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly and the cast of Chicago

Two hours of dazzling choreography and impressive vocals left the auditorium at Birmingham Alexandra singing Razzle Dazzle way into the night on Monday.

Set in the city of Chicago during the 1920s Jazz Age ­­– a centre of music and vibrancy ­– the story follows the scintillating sinners Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly who both face trial for murder.

However the pair seem more concerned with their fickle fame and public image than their life and death situation.

Neither character has any sense of morality as they navigate their way through the media madness – desperately clutching on to every ounce of attention.

Faye Brookes (Roxie Hart) and Djalenga Scott (Velma Kelly) make the perfect double act in the touring production, with Scott delivering a stunning performance as the sultry, double-murderess Velma Kelly.

Djalenga Scott and Faye Brookes as Velma Kelly and Roxy Hart

Her delightful stage presence, coupled with powerful vocals and eye-high kicks, made for a sensational display. Alongside her cellmate and publicity rival, Roxie Hart, the two were a charming pair.

The Brookes Hart character is youthful, vibrant and needs to be adored. Not only does she capture the heart of the jury, the media, and her "funny honey" husband Amos, but she grabbed hold of the Alex audience too.

The crowd clung on to her every word and movement, particularly during her soliloquy at the beginning of solo number Roxie.

The cast were excellent all-round, with a dynamic ensemble. Light on their feet, the movements were tight and sharp, including during some of the more difficult tricks and lifts.

Notable performances came from Joel Montague as the doe-eyed and mistreated cuckold to Roxie.

Darren Day as Billy Flynn with ensemble

Despite his unwavering loyalty to his wife in agreeing to find the $5,000 for her defence, Amos is viewed merely as a scapegoat.

Although not successful in attaining his wife’s love, he certainly won the love of the Birmingham crowd.

His performance of Mr Cellophane - in which he explains how he is "invisible, inconsequential" - appeared to gather a great deal of sympathy for his character.

Darren Day also commanded the stage in his role as the silver-tongued Prince of the courtroom, Mr Billy Flynn. B E Wong delivered exceptional vocals as the sweet Miss Sunshine, while Joel Benjamin’s macho Fred Casely won considerable laughs during the highly exaggerated, retelling of his murder.

Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart with ensemble

Having the band present on-stage throughout the performance is a great addition to an excellent storyline.

By doing so, they become a character in their own right. The band transported us back to the 1920s, to a time of mob rule and corruption.

The jazz sound complemented the debauchery and decadence of the on-stage tale and they quickly became the heart of the piece, remaining on-stage until the very end to play the audience out as they left the auditorium.

Sexy, seductive, with a show-stopping score. Chicago is easily one of the best musicals around. If you haven't seen it already, you absolutely must. And that's showbiz... kid.

The tour runs at Birmingham Alexandra to Saturday, January 29, with limited tickets available at certain performances.