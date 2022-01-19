Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Male actors wanted to star in Calendar Girls at Wolverhampton Grand

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonTheatre & ComedyPublished:

An operatic society in the Black Country has made a call for two male actors to come forward to complete their cast of a musical production.

The show will be at Wolverhampton Grand
The show will be at Wolverhampton Grand

West Bromwich Operatic Society (WBOS) hopes to identify two men with a playing age of around 16 or 17 to fill roles in Calendar Girls the musical.

They are looking for people to take on the roles of Yorkshire teens Danny and Tommo and successful applicants will need to be available on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Rehearsals will be held in West Bromwich with performances at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from March 23 to March 26 this year.

To enquire about auditions, please email Kath at kath@wbos.co.uk

Theatre & Comedy
Entertainment
Wolverhampton entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
West Bromwich
Sandwell
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News