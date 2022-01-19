Male actors wanted to star in Calendar Girls at Wolverhampton Grand

The show will be at Wolverhampton Grand

West Bromwich Operatic Society (WBOS) hopes to identify two men with a playing age of around 16 or 17 to fill roles in Calendar Girls the musical.

They are looking for people to take on the roles of Yorkshire teens Danny and Tommo and successful applicants will need to be available on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Rehearsals will be held in West Bromwich with performances at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from March 23 to March 26 this year.