Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

46,000 had a ball at Wolverhampton Grand's Cinderella panto

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonTheatre & ComedyPublished:

Over 46,000 went to the ball for Wolverhampton Grand's pantomime this year, over a third of them going to the Grand for the first time.

The cast of Cinderella at Wolverhampton Grand
The cast of Cinderella at Wolverhampton Grand

The theatre is celebrating the success of Cinderella, starring AJ and Curtis Pritchard, which finished its run on Sunday January 9.

Despite performing in uncertain times, 37 per cent of audience members attended a show at the Grand for the first time.

Among that audience total, there was an increase of 149 per cent in South Asian attendance from the previous pantomime, which is a result of the dedicated work of the Grand Theatre South Asian Audience Development Ambassadors.

The pantomime saw a record number of five star reviews for the production, with such success resulting in over 10,000 tickets already sold for their next pantomime, Aladdin.

Aladdin's star cast will be announced soon and the show is due to run from December 3, 2022, until January 7, 2023.

Tickets for Aladdin can be booked online at grandtheatre.co.uk

Theatre & Comedy
Entertainment
Wolverhampton entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News