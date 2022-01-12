46,000 had a ball at Wolverhampton Grand's Cinderella panto

The cast of Cinderella at Wolverhampton Grand

The theatre is celebrating the success of Cinderella, starring AJ and Curtis Pritchard, which finished its run on Sunday January 9.

Despite performing in uncertain times, 37 per cent of audience members attended a show at the Grand for the first time.

Among that audience total, there was an increase of 149 per cent in South Asian attendance from the previous pantomime, which is a result of the dedicated work of the Grand Theatre South Asian Audience Development Ambassadors.

The pantomime saw a record number of five star reviews for the production, with such success resulting in over 10,000 tickets already sold for their next pantomime, Aladdin.

Aladdin's star cast will be announced soon and the show is due to run from December 3, 2022, until January 7, 2023.